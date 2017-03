Jeremy Gerstner Team: Grady Jeffreys Racing-15-WSMT Age / DOB: (44) / 12/1/1972

Jeremy Gerstner (No. 15 The Carriage House Restaurant/GMR Chevrolet) was credited with a 22nd place DNF in Saturday's NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour (NWMT) season-opening Performance Plus 150 at Myrtle Beach (SC) Speedway. He started eighth on the grid, led 16 laps and completed 145 of the 150 laps run before exiting the event (Accident). Gerstner is currently 22nd in the 2017 NWMT championship standings after this event.

Jeremy Gerstner (No. 15 GMR Lawn Care/Carriage House Restaurant Chevrolet) finished 11th in Thursday night's NASCAR Whelen Southern Modified Tour (NWSMT) season-ending Southern Slam 150 at Charlotte (NC) Motor Speedway’s 0.25-mile track. He started fourth in the lineup and completed 149 laps of the 150-lap race. Gerstner, who competed in 10 of the 11 NWSMT races this year, closed out the season eighth in the 2016 championship standings.

Jeremy Gerstner (No. 15 GMR Lawn Care/Carriage House Restaurant Chevrolet) finished 7th in Saturday night's NASCAR Whelen Southern Modified Tour (NWSMT) Caraway 150 at Caraway Speedway (Sophia, NC). He started 3rd in the lineup and completed all laps of the 150-lap race. Gerstner, who competed in all 10 NWSMT races so far this season, moved up one spot to 8th in the 2016 championship standings after this event.