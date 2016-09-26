With time running out, Thomas "Moose" Praytor found himself on the outside looking in, without his primary motor. That said, it was looking more and more like he'd be watching the ARCA Racing Series test on the live timing and scoring board at arcaracing.com from home in Mobile.

Enter Sarah Cornett-Ching and her Dickies Race 101 team and, just like Pocono a couple of years ago, Cornett-Ching, Tony Blanchard and the crew came to the rescue...loaning Praytor a motor for the test. "We were cutting it pretty close with our primary engine not being ready but Sarah, Tony and the guys at Race 101 saved us again," said Praytor. "It’s one of the cool things about our Series, having competitors helping each other."