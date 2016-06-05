Bo LeMastus Team: Bo LeMastus-42-ARCA Age / DOB: (54) / 1/8/1963 Ht / Wt: 5'7 / 163

Latest News Recent News

The ARCA Racing Series presented by Menards entry list for the upcoming Music City 200 presented by Azure Foundation at Fairgrounds Speedway in Nashville gets better by the moment. Currently, the entry list shows 31 cars, with more expected in the days ahead. Bo LeMastus, who tested at Nashville last week, is the latest to file an entry in his own No. 42 Crosley Brands-T&T Construction-SO-Glad Toyota. LeMastus is the CEO of Crosley Brands and frequently travels all over the world doing business when he's not racing on the ARCA tour. Source: ARCA Racing Series

Bo LeMastus (#42 Crosley Brands/T&T Construction Toyota) finished 17th in Friday's ARCA Racing Series General Tire #Anywhere Is Possible 200 at Pocono Raceway in Long Pond, PA. He started 18th in the lineup and completed 79 of the 80 laps run. LeMastus, who has competed in all seven series races so far this season, is currently sixth in the 2016 ARCA Championship standings after this event.

Bo LeMastus (#42 Crosley Brands/T&T Construction Dodge) was credited with a 19th place DNF in Saturday's ARCA Racing Series Twilight 150 at New Jersey Motorsports Park in Millville, NJ. He started 12th on the grid and completed 46 laps of the 67 laps run before exiting the event (Accident). LeMastus, who made all six series starts so far this season, is currently sixth in the 2016 ARCA Racing Series championship standings.