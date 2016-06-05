Welcome,
LeMastus entered in Nashville Music City 200
Sadler seventh at Fontana, increases NXS lead
Byron: Runner-up in XFINITY Series points
Allgaier: Up to third in NXS points after ACS
Poole gains in points after Service King 300
Hemric: 11th at Fontana, 7th in NXS points
Matt Tifft: Service King 300 results
Koch Top-10 in points after Service King 300
Dakoda Armstrong: Service King 300 results
Wallace scores 4th-consecutive 6th in Fontana
DNF for Cole Custer in Fontana XFINITY event
Brandon Jones: Service King 300 results
Bo LeMastus
Team:
Bo LeMastus-42-ARCA
Age / DOB:
(
54
) / 1/8/1963
Ht / Wt:
5'7 / 163
Latest News
Recent News
The ARCA Racing Series presented by Menards entry list for the upcoming Music City 200 presented by Azure Foundation at Fairgrounds Speedway in Nashville gets better by the moment.
Currently, the entry list shows 31 cars, with more expected in the days ahead. Bo LeMastus, who tested at Nashville last week, is the latest to file an entry in his own No. 42 Crosley Brands-T&T Construction-SO-Glad Toyota. LeMastus is the CEO of Crosley Brands and frequently travels all over the world doing business when he's not racing on the ARCA tour.
Mar 28 - 10:10 AM
Source:
ARCA Racing Series
Bo LeMastus (#42 Crosley Brands/T&T Construction Toyota) finished 17th in Friday's ARCA Racing Series General Tire #Anywhere Is Possible 200 at Pocono Raceway in Long Pond, PA.
He started 18th in the lineup and completed 79 of the 80 laps run. LeMastus, who has competed in all seven series races so far this season, is currently sixth in the 2016 ARCA Championship standings after this event.
Sun, Jun 5, 2016 02:22:00 PM
Bo LeMastus (#42 Crosley Brands/T&T Construction Dodge) was credited with a 19th place DNF in Saturday's ARCA Racing Series Twilight 150 at New Jersey Motorsports Park in Millville, NJ.
He started 12th on the grid and completed 46 laps of the 67 laps run before exiting the event (Accident). LeMastus, who made all six series starts so far this season, is currently sixth in the 2016 ARCA Racing Series championship standings.
Mon, May 30, 2016 03:26:00 PM
Bo LeMastus (#42 Crosley Brands/T&T Construction Toyota) finished 10th in Sunday's ARCA Racing Series Menards 200 at Toledo (OH) Speedway.
He started 13th in the lineup and completed 199 of the 200 laps run. LeMastus, who has competed in all five series races so far this season, is currently sixth in the 2016 ARCA Championship standings after this event.
Mon, May 23, 2016 08:17:00 PM
LeMastus entered in Nashville Music City 200
Mar 28 - 10:10 AM
Bo LeMastus: ARCA Racing at Pocono Raceway
Sun, Jun 5, 2016 02:22:00 PM
Bo LeMastus wrecks in ARCA Twilight 150
Mon, May 30, 2016 03:26:00 PM
Bo LeMastus: Menards 200 at Toledo Speedway
Mon, May 23, 2016 08:17:00 PM
More Bo LeMastus Player News
