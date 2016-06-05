Player Page

Bo LeMastus

Team: Bo LeMastus-42-ARCA
Age / DOB:  (54) / 1/8/1963
Ht / Wt:  5'7 / 163

The ARCA Racing Series presented by Menards entry list for the upcoming Music City 200 presented by Azure Foundation at Fairgrounds Speedway in Nashville gets better by the moment.
Currently, the entry list shows 31 cars, with more expected in the days ahead. Bo LeMastus, who tested at Nashville last week, is the latest to file an entry in his own No. 42 Crosley Brands-T&T Construction-SO-Glad Toyota. LeMastus is the CEO of Crosley Brands and frequently travels all over the world doing business when he's not racing on the ARCA tour. Mar 28 - 10:10 AM
Source: ARCA Racing Series
