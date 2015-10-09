John Smith

Two of the biggest names in the Southern Modified Racing Series battled for the win late in Sunday’s season opener at North Carolina’s Caraway Speedway, but neither one found victory lane.

Jason Myers and Bobby Measmer Jr. restarted together on the front row with about 10 laps to go. Measmer appeared to overdrive turn one and washed up in the center of the corner almost into Smith. Myers dove to the bottom and was able to drive by Measmer in the next corner. A lap later, Measmer tried to cross under Myers in turn one and the two made contact. Myers started to slide before both cars made contact again and Myers went around. The incident gave second-place to Smith for the restart who capitalized on the opportunity. Smith drove by Measmer into turn one on the restart with about five laps to go and drove away to take the win.