John Smith

Welcome,
Guest
Logout
|
Profile
|
Contact / Help
|
My Roto
Login
|
Register
|
Contact / Help
|
My Roto
[X]
Player Search Help
To search for a player use one of two formats:
"last name" or "last name, first name"
HOME
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
PL
GOLF
NASCAR
NFL DRAFT
DAILY
FANDUEL
Games
Features
Forums
Mobile
Shop
Tickets
NASCAR Home
Player News
Headlines
Features
Tickets
</>
Click to close (or press Esc)
Player Results
Article Results
MLB PAGES
MLB Home
Player News
Headlines
MLB Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts:
AL
|
NL
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
ST Daily: Debating the WBC
Mar 17
Podcast: Rocky Road
Mar 17
Showdown: Jansen vs. Chapman
Mar 16
ST Daily: Pineda Dazzles
Mar 16
Podcast: Royals Check-In
Mar 16
Standard Mock Draft
Mar 15
Bullpen Review: AL West
Mar 15
ST Daily: Rock Slide
Mar 15
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Baseball Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Baseball Tickets
Shop MLB Gear
FANTASY BASEBALL HEADLINES
Moncada doubles twice and homers vs. LAA
Rodon works four scoreless in Cactus debut
Zach Davies goes 5 1/3 scoreless vs. Giants
Tigers seek second opinion on J.D. Martinez
Carrasco (elbow) to pitch in minors game Mon.
Gray (lat) could get clearance Mon. to throw
Drew Pomeranz exits with triceps tightness
Brantley (shoulder) making Cactus debut Mon.
Teheran to get another Opening Day start
Kipnis (shoulder) to miss another 4-5 weeks
Tyson Ross (TOS) to throw live BP Wednesday
Seager (oblique) to go through full workout
HardballTalk
ProFootballTalk
ProBasketballTalk
NFL PAGES
NFL Home
Player News
Headlines
NFL Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
IDP Nation: 2017 FA Review
Mar 17
How to Value Suspensions
Mar 16
NFL Transactions Tracker
Mar 16
The Second Wave
Mar 14
2017 NFL Free Agent List
Mar 13
Free Agency Winners & Losers
Mar 13
Podcast: Free Agency Recap
Mar 13
NFL Free Agency Recap
Mar 10
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Football Daily Dose
NFL Draft
PARTNERS
Football Tickets
Shop NFL Gear
FANTASY FOOTBALL HEADLINES
Saints hosting free agent QB Chase Daniel
King says Cowboys 'willing to wait' on Romo
Big Ben 'leaning towards' playing in 2017
Bengals sign ex-Cardinals LB Kevin Minter
McCown visit 'going very well,' talking deal
Report: Jags to draft RB, Fournette possible
Report: Lockett ahead of schedule, ready Wk 1
Seahawks visit with free agent LT Ryan Clady
Pierre-Paul reaches 4-year deal with Giants
Report: Seahawks open to trading Sherman
Jamaal Charles leaves Seahawks without deal
Lacy's deal includes monthly weight clauses
NBA PAGES
NBA Home
Player News
Headlines
NBA Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
MKG's March Madness
Mar 19
Wired: Top NBA Pickups Week 22
Mar 19
Dose: Harden’s Very Valuable
Mar 19
The Week Ahead: Week 22
Mar 18
Dose: The Youth Movement
Mar 18
NBA DFS Podcast for Mar. 18
Mar 18
Mailbag: Decisions, Decisions
Mar 17
St. Patrick's Day DFS Podcast
Mar 17
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Basketball Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Basketball Tickets
Shop NBA Gear
FANTASY BASKETBALL HEADLINES
Aron Baynes grabs career-high 17 rebounds
Tyler Ulis double-doubles w/ 17 pts, 11 dimes
Kristaps Porzingis (thigh) practices Sunday
Dejounte Murray (groin) expected out 2-3 wks
Dion Waiters (left ankle) is on crutches
Tyreke Evans, Afflalo, McLemore out Sunday
Josh Richardson will start for Dion Waiters
Jahlil Okafor (knee) travels w/ team to ORL
Dario Saric scores 23 points in win vs. BOS
DeMarcus Cousins (knee, ribs) starting Sunday
Richaun Holmes has five assists, four blocks
Nikola Vucevic (Achilles) doesn't practice
NHL PAGES
NHL Home
Player News
Headlines
NHL Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Probables
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
Waiver Wired:Latch onto Little
Mar 19
Dose: The Clincher
Mar 19
Talbot Time
Mar 18
Rakell's Unusual Season
Mar 18
A Busy Playoff Schedule
Mar 17
McDavid, Marchand Keep Pace
Mar 17
Fantasy Nuggets Week 23
Mar 16
FanDuel NHL Plays: Thursday
Mar 16
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Hockey Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Hockey Tickets
Shop NHL Gear
FANTASY HOCKEY HEADLINES
Bobrovsky extends win streak to seven games
Crosby scores hat trick, reaches 40-goal mark
Fleury silences Panthers on 21 shots
Senators stick with Anderson Sunday vs MTL
Bobrovsky seeking seventh straight win Sunday
Jonathan Bernier remains on fire in March
Connor McDavid regains NHL points lead at 80
Cam Talbot sets career-high with six shutouts
Devan Dubnyk continues slump
Antti Raanta rides seesaw in win over Wild
Eddie Lack wins a battle of the backups
Carey Price gets back in the win column
NASCAR PAGES
NAS Home
Player News
Headlines
Features
COLUMNS
Update: Phoenix
Mar 18
Camping World 500 Stats
Mar 17
DFS: Phoenix (Spring)
Mar 16
Chasing Phoenix (Spring)
Mar 15
Caps After Las Vegas
Mar 14
Wrapup: Las Vegas
Mar 12
Update: Las Vegas
Mar 11
Kobalt 400 Stats
Mar 10
PARTNERS
NASCAR Tickets
Shop NASCAR Gear
FANTASY NASCAR HEADLINES
9th-place Johnson gets first top-10 of 2017
Erik Jones joins Suarez for ROTY top-10s
Daniel Suarez gets first career Cup top-10
John Smith wins So. Modified season-opener
Harvick struggles, but rebounds to 6th at PIR
Brad Keselowski 5th at Phoenix
Late surge and gamble give Stenhouse a top-5
Late-race caution costs Kyle Busch PIR win
2nd-place Kyle Larson still learning
Ryan Newman steals Camping World 500 win
DNF for Jeremy Gerstner at Myrtle Beach
Solomito charges late for Myrtle Beach win
GOLF PAGES
GOLF Home
Player News
Headlines
Features
Injuries
COLUMNS
FanDuel Focus: Arnie's Invite
Mar 15
Expert Picks: Arnie's Invite
Mar 14
Arnie's Invite: Power Ranking
Mar 13
Hadwin breaks thru at Valspar
Mar 13
Valspar: Preview and Rankings
Mar 7
Expert Picks: Valspar
Mar 7
Dustin Johnson wins WGC-Mexico
Mar 6
Hero Indian Open Preview
Mar 6
PARTNERS
Golf Channel Fantasy Challenge
Play Virtual Golf
Golf Tickets
Shop Golf Products
FANTASY GOLF HEADLINES
Hatton ties career-TOUR-best with T4 at API
Short game woes stymie McIlroy's title bid
Hoffman birdies last for 73; joint runner-up
Kisner slips to two-way T2 after closing 73
Leishman ends drought; steals API by 1 w/ 69
Danny Lee concludes API with bogey-free 67
Hoffman clings to share w/ trip-birdie finish
Kisner co-leads API after third-round 68
Hatton posts 8-under after 8-birdie 67 in R3
McIlroy vaults into the mix w/ bogey-free 65
Fowler big jump on Moving Day; week-low 65
Stenson among notable MCs at Palmer Invite
NFL DRAFT PAGES
NFL Draft Home
Player News
Headlines
CFB Daily
Features
Podcasts
COLUMNS
Weekly News Rundown
Mar 17
Mock Draft III
Mar 14
Weekly News Rundown
Mar 10
Podcast: Combine Conclusions
Mar 9
2017 NFL Combine Takeaways
Mar 6
Norris Attempts The Combine
Mar 5
Podcast: EDGE Athleticism
Mar 4
Wide Receiver Rankings
Mar 4
PARTNERS
NFL-Draft Tickets
Shop College Football Gear
NFL DRAFT HEADLINES
Oregon State no closer to naming starting QB
Georgia self-reports trio of minor violations
Purdue expels three for sexual assault
Clemson lands four-star DE Justin Mascoll
Evaluator: Reddick over Foster wouldn't shock
Casserly prefers WR Williams to Hopkins
Dalvin Cook visiting the Eagles on Friday
WR Peoples-Jones makes mark at UM combine
Former Texas QB David Ash cleared for pro day
UM soph DE Rashan Gary clocks 4.57-second 40
Troy QB Silvers undergoes procedure on hand
Brugler: Jourdan Lewis not a draft guarantee
PREMIER LEAGUE PAGES
Premier League Home
Player News
Headlines
Rumors
Features
Injuries
Transfers
Depth Charts
COLUMNS
Team News - Week 29
Mar 18
Late Fitness Check GW29
Mar 17
Stag’s Take - Gameweek 29
Mar 17
Fuzzy's FPL Favorites - GW29
Mar 17
Sean's Super Subs - GW29
Mar 17
DFS Soccer: Week 29
Mar 16
AM's Perfect XI - Week 29
Mar 16
The Bargain Hunter-Week 29
Mar 14
PARTNERS
Shop Soccer Gear
PREMIER LEAGUE HEADLINES
Gabbiadini injury is a huge blow for Saints
City save a point thanks to Aguero
Liverpool draw as Milner nets a penalty
Everton sweat on Schneiderlin scan results
Alli, Eriksen fill Kane's goalscoring boots
Southampton comes up short in loss to Spurs
No Zlatan, no problem for United
Gestede strike not enough for Boro
Bournemouth edge closer to safety
Chelsea win on the road without Hazard
Injuries begin mount as West Ham lose again
Troy Deeney gifts Palace third win in a row
FEATURED BLOGS
HardballTalk
ProFootballTalk
ProBasketballTalk
ProHockeyTalk
CollegeFootballTalk
GolfTalkCentral
CollegeFootballTalk
Off the Bench
ProSoccerTalk
NBC SPORTS TALK
HardballTalk
» HBT on NBCSports.com
ProFootballTalk
» PFT on NBCSports.com
ProBasketballTalk
» PBT on NBCSports.com
ProHockeyTalk
» PHT on NBCSports.com
CollegeFootballTalk
» CFT on NBCSports.com
GolfTalkCentral
» GTC on GolfChannel.com
CollegeBasketballTalk
College hoops news and rumors
» CBT on NBCSports.com
Off the Bench
An irreverent, offbeat look at sports
» OTB on NBCSports.com
ProSoccerTalk
» PST on NBCSports.com
FANTASY GAMES
Golf Channel Challenge
Yahoo! Baseball
Yahoo! Basketball
Yahoo! March Madness
Yahoo! Soccer
Yahoo! Auto
Yahoo! Games
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Baseball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Basketball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
March Madness
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Football
Player Page
Close
|
Full Depth Charts
John Smith
Team:
Grady Tutterow-25-SMRS
Age / DOB:
(
41
) / 6/25/1975
Latest News
Recent News
Two of the biggest names in the Southern Modified Racing Series battled for the win late in Sunday’s season opener at North Carolina’s Caraway Speedway, but neither one found victory lane.
Jason Myers and Bobby Measmer Jr. restarted together on the front row with about 10 laps to go. Measmer appeared to overdrive turn one and washed up in the center of the corner almost into Smith. Myers dove to the bottom and was able to drive by Measmer in the next corner. A lap later, Measmer tried to cross under Myers in turn one and the two made contact. Myers started to slide before both cars made contact again and Myers went around. The incident gave second-place to Smith for the restart who capitalized on the opportunity. Smith drove by Measmer into turn one on the restart with about five laps to go and drove away to take the win.
Mar 19 - 7:59 PM
Source:
speed51.com
John Smith (No. 25 Ricks Home Imp./Mumy Financial Chevrolet) finished eighth in the October 8th NASCAR Whelen Southern Modified Tour season-ending Southern Slam 150 at the Charlotte Motor Speedway quarter-mile oval in Concord, NC.
He started fifth in the lineup and completed 159 laps of the 160-lap event. Smith, who has competed in five of the season's 10 races, scored one top-five, two top-10s and finished 16th in the final 2015 NWSMT driver championship standings.
Fri, Oct 9, 2015 10:24:00 AM
John Smith finishes 12th in Saturday night's NASCAR Whelen Southern Modified Tour race at Langley Speedway (Hampton, VA).
He started the No. 25 Rick's Home Improvement/Tutterow Surveying Co Chevrolet 11th in the lineup for the Pepsi 150. He completed 148 laps of the 150 lap event. He is currently ninth in the 2015 NWSMT point standings.
Sun, Apr 12, 2015 09:29:00 PM
John Smith (No. 25 Rick’s Home Improvement/Tutterow Surveying Chevrolet) the veteran competitor returns fulltime this season after missing last season with a broken wrist.
Has one win (Caraway 2010- 3), 26 top five and 60 top 10 finishes in 90 career NASCAR Whelen Southern Modified Tour starts.Has three top five finishes in four previous starts at Langley Speedway (Hampton, VA), highlighted by a runner-up finish in 2011.
Wed, Apr 8, 2015 04:09:00 PM
John Smith wins So. Modified season-opener
Mar 19 - 7:59 PM
John Smith: Whelen SoMod Tour YE wrap-up
Fri, Oct 9, 2015 10:24:00 AM
John Smith Pepsi 150 post-race
Sun, Apr 12, 2015 09:29:00 PM
John Smith Pepsi 150 advance
Wed, Apr 8, 2015 04:09:00 PM
More John Smith Player News
Highest Searched Drivers
over the last 7 days
1
J. Logano
22
(1266)
2
K. Busch
18
(1019)
3
K. Busch
41
(825)
4
W. Byron
709
(804)
5
A. Dillon
3
(781)
6
E. Jones
77
(777)
7
E. Sadler
701
(775)
8
D. Earnhardt Jr.
88
(773)
9
M. Truex Jr.
78
(767)
10
K. Harvick
4
(741)
Player Page
Recent News
Related News
Team News
Headlines
Update: Phoenix
Mar 18
The changing of the guard is in full force. Four Young Guns dominated preliminaries for the Camping World 500 and they are becoming weekly threats.
More NAS Columns
»
Update: Phoenix
Mar 18
»
Camping World 500 Stats
Mar 17
»
DFS: Phoenix (Spring)
Mar 16
»
Chasing Phoenix (Spring)
Mar 15
»
Caps After Las Vegas
Mar 14
»
Wrapup: Las Vegas
Mar 12
»
Update: Las Vegas
Mar 11
»
Kobalt 400 Stats
Mar 10
NAS Headlines
»
9th-place Johnson gets first top-10 of 2017
»
Erik Jones joins Suarez for ROTY top-10s
»
Daniel Suarez gets first career Cup top-10
»
John Smith wins So. Modified season-opener
»
Harvick struggles, but rebounds to 6th at PIR
»
Brad Keselowski 5th at Phoenix
»
Late surge and gamble give Stenhouse a top-5
»
Late-race caution costs Kyle Busch PIR win
»
2nd-place Kyle Larson still learning
»
Ryan Newman steals Camping World 500 win
»
DNF for Jeremy Gerstner at Myrtle Beach
»
Solomito charges late for Myrtle Beach win
NAS Links
»
How To Transition From DFS NFL to NBA
»
Get your NASCAR gear!
»
Get NASCAR tickets
»
NASCAR headlines
Site Links
Advertising
Jobs
Help / Contact Us
Privacy Policy
AdChoices
Terms of Service
Site Map
Independent Programming Report
Tickets
Sports Jobs
Facebook
Facebook
Twitter
Rotoworld - @Rotoworld
Football - @Rotoworld_FB
Baseball - @Rotoworld_BB
Basketball - @Rotoworld_BK
Hockey - @Rotoworld_HK
Golf - @RotoworldGolf
NFL Draft - @Rotoworld_Draft
Premier League - @Rotoworld_PL
Fantasy Guides
Baseball Draft Guide
Baseball Season Pass
Football Draft Guide
Football Season Pass
Basketball Draft Guide
Basketball Season Pass
Hockey Draft Guide
Hockey Season Pass
2017 © NBC Sports Digital.
All Rights Reserved