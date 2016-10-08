Player Page

Bobby Measmer Jr.

Team: Hughes Motorsports-14-SMRS
Age / DOB:  (32) / 6/25/1985

Halfway through the 2017 Southern Modified Racing Series schedule and Concord’s Bobby Measmer Jr. is currently second in the point standings.
With an average finish of better than fourth, Measmer has been a constant front-runner this season on the tour. His finishes: second, sixth, second, fourth, fourth and fifth. It’s not a matter of "if" Measmer wins, it’s a matter of "when" and then "how many". He scored one SMRS victory last year at his home track Concord Speedway; he is a former track champion there. Jul 19 - 9:32 PM
