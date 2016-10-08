Bobby Measmer Jr. Team: Hughes Motorsports-14-SMRS Age / DOB: (32) / 6/25/1985

Halfway through the 2017 Southern Modified Racing Series schedule and Concord’s Bobby Measmer Jr. is currently second in the point standings. With an average finish of better than fourth, Measmer has been a constant front-runner this season on the tour. His finishes: second, sixth, second, fourth, fourth and fifth. It’s not a matter of "if" Measmer wins, it’s a matter of "when" and then "how many". He scored one SMRS victory last year at his home track Concord Speedway; he is a former track champion there.

Bobby Measmer Jr. made his hometown proud last year, earning his career first Modified victory in the Southern Modified Racing Series (SMRS) event in May at Concord (NC) Speedway. He has numerous victories at the track in other divisions and was the 2011 track champion in the Late Model Stock division at the speedway. Measmer is off to a strong start to 2017 with a second-place finish at Caraway and a sixth-place run Saturday night at Orange County. He is currently third in the SMRS points.

Bobby Measmer Jr. (No. 74 Lead 2 Real Estate/Crispy's Bar & Grill Chevrolet) finished fifth in Thursday night's NASCAR Whelen Southern Modified Tour (NWSMT) season-ending Southern Slam 150 at Charlotte (NC) Motor Speedway’s 0.25-mile track. He started seventh in the lineup and completed all laps of the 150-lap race. Measmer, who competed in all 11 NWSMT races this year, closed out the season fifth in the 2016 championship standings.