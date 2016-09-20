Gary Klutt

Welcome,
Mariners do not plan on moving Nelson Cruz
Cano slugs go-ahead homer in 10th, AL wins
Red Sox have 'keen interest' in Pat Neshek
Hendricks (hand) ready after All-Star break?
Judge blows away field to win Home Run Derby
Angels, Jays, Royals inquire on Dee Gordon
Eduardo Nunez (hamstring) expected back Fri.
Harvey (shoulder) to throw again after break
Castro (hamstring) to rehab through Friday
Judge hitting third for AL in All-Star Game
Stanton hitting second as DH in All-Star Game
Chris Sale starting for AL in All-Star Game
Arians coached through kidney cancer in 2016
Carlos Hyde will have to earn starting job
Adrian Peterson targeting 500 receiving yards
Bills DT Washington popped on weapons charge
Chiefs promote Veach to replace Dorsey as GM
Niners GM: Kittle exceeding our expectations
Eric Ebron 'overly excited' about 2017 role
Panthers want Cam to run less, throw quicker
Kirk Cousins deal 'remains a long shot'
Demaryius Thomas says hip problems are gone
Still no clarity on Andrew Luck's rehab
'Sizable surprise' if Le'Veon signs extension
Zach Collins out for rest of Summer League
Lonzo Ball (groin) expected to play Wednesday
Thabo Sefolosha agrees to 2-year deal w/ UTA
NYK, HOU working on Carmelo Anthony trade
Report: Noel, Mavs 'not close' to a deal
Caldwell-Pope, Lakers agree to 1-year deal
Jordan Bell racks up 5 steals and 6 blocks
Dewayne Dedmon agrees to deal w/ Hawks
Lauri Markkanen drops 20 points w/ 10 boards
Donovan Mitchell nets 37 points with 8 steals
Rumor: DET-NO discussing Reggie Jackson trade
Report: Caldwell-Pope meets with LAL brass
Jaccob Slavin agrees to seven-year extension
Coyotes hire Rick Tocchet as head coach
Lightning lock up Tyler Johnson for 7 years
Dallas inks Radek Faksa to 3-year extension
Kovalchuk: Olympics factor in staying in KHL
Ilya Kovalchuk agree to terms with KHL's SKA
Report: Wings, Tomas Tatar not close to deal
Nolan Patrick (abdominal) finally pain free
Jussi Jokinen inks one-year deal with Oilers
Kevin Klein hangs up his skates at age 32
Report:Rick Tocchet could be ARI's head coach
AHL plans to expand to 31 teams in 2018-19
MacDonald: United Site Services 70 stats
Gary Klutt: Pinty's GP of Toronto stats
Trey Hutchens: United Site Services 70 stats
D.J. Kennington: Pinty's GP of Toronto stats
Dylan Lupton: Overton's 200 advance
Todd Gilliland: United Site Services 70 stats
Larry Jackson: Pinty's GP of Toronto stats
Kyle Busch: Loudon Double-duty
Garcia Jr.: United Site Services 70 stats
L.P. Dumoulin: Pinty's GP of Toronto stats
William Byron: Overton's 200 advance
Chase Cabre: United Site Services 70 stats
3-time Deere champ Stricker 121st in FEC
McNealy starts pivotal stretch at the JDC
McIlroy will look to bounce back in Scotland
Open boost for Lahiri ahead of Scottish Open
Previous winner Fowler back at Scottish Open
Moore returns from DL to defend JDC title
Dylan Meyer making TOUR debut @ the JDC
Horsfield punches ticket at JDC Monday Q
Munoz dips to career-best T3 w/ closing 72
Streb R4 69; settles for another runner-up
Rookie Schauffele R4 67; wins Greenbrier by 1
Amateur Niemann wraps with bogey-free 64
Saban gives scouts 'ultimate level of access'
B12 names Armstrong preseason Defensive POY
Supplemental Draft come, goes with no picks
Darnold denies report about staying at USC
Eason named starter... but still must win job
Minkah Fitzpatrick ran a 4.39 for scouts
First time Bama returns starting QB since '13
Hancock: No CFB Playoff expansion coming
Danny Etling (back) regaining his strength
Arden Key won't be ready for start of camp
SEC commish Sankey shoots down realignment
Nebraska analyst Bob Elliott passes away
Loftus-Cheek makes Palace switch
Carrick named new United captain
Burnley bolster midfield with Cork signing
Burnley sign LB Taylor from Leeds United
Wenger to kick off the season in a 3-4-3
Barkley appears to be on borrowed time
LCFC target Hull keeper to replace Zieler
Stoke winger suffers a suspected knee injury
Chelsea pair leave SW6 on-loan
Chelsea grant Costa time off amid exit talks
Antonio Rudiger completes Chelsea move
Lukaku deal completed - 5 year deal signed
Player Page
Close
|
Full Depth Charts
Gary Klutt
Team:
Peter Klutt-59-NPS
Age / DOB:
(
24
) / 8/14/1992
Latest News
Recent News
Gary Klutt (No. 59 Pioneer Family Pools/PoolSuppliesCanada.ca Dodge) has a win, two poles and 19 top 10s in 30 career NASCAR Pinty's Series starts. He won the pole and his lone win in the 2015 season-opener at Canadian Tire Motorsport Park.
His other pole came at Sunset Speedway also in 2015. Finished sixth last year on his only previous start at Honda Indy Toronto. Will compete against his brother Ryan this weekend in the Pinty’s Grand Prix of Toronto.
Jul 12 - 3:25 PM
Gary Klutt (No. 59 Pioneer Family Pools Dodge) finished third in Sunday's NASCAR Pinty's Series season-opening Can-Am 200 at Canadian Tire Motorsport Park in Bowmanville, Ontario.
He started fourth in the lineup and completed all laps of the 55-lap race. Klutt, who closed out 2016 ranked eighth in the NPS championship points, starts the 2017 season third in the driver standings.
May 23 - 1:28 PM
Gary Klutt (No. 59 Pioneer Family Pools/BothwellAccurate Dodge) finished 9th in Sunday's Pinty's Series (NPS) season-ending Kawartha 250 at Kawartha Speedway in Fraserville, Ontario.
He started 3rd in the lineup and completed 249 laps of the 250-lap event. Klutt, who started in all 12 series races this season, is 10th in the final 2016 NPS championship standings.
Tue, Sep 20, 2016 11:47:00 PM
Gary Klutt (No. 59 Pioneer Family Pools/PoolSuppliesCanada.ca/CTL Dodge) has a win, a pole and 18 top 10s in 27 career NASCAR Pinty's Series starts. Both the pole and win came in last year’s season-opener at Joliet.
Finished fifth in last year’s final season standings winning Josten’s Rookie of the Year honors. Has recorded finishes of 11th last year and 22nd his track debut in 2014 at Ontario's Kawartha Speedway.
Wed, Sep 14, 2016 08:55:00 PM
Gary Klutt: Pinty's GP of Toronto stats
Jul 12 - 3:25 PM
Gary Klutt: Can-Am 200 results
May 23 - 1:28 PM
Gary Klutt: Pinty's Kawartha 250 results
Tue, Sep 20, 2016 11:47:00 PM
Gary Klutt: Pinty's Kawartha 250 advance
Wed, Sep 14, 2016 08:55:00 PM
More Gary Klutt Player News
