Team: Peter Klutt-59-NPS
Age / DOB:  (24) / 8/14/1992

Gary Klutt (No. 59 Pioneer Family Pools/PoolSuppliesCanada.ca Dodge) has a win, two poles and 19 top 10s in 30 career NASCAR Pinty's Series starts. He won the pole and his lone win in the 2015 season-opener at Canadian Tire Motorsport Park.
His other pole came at Sunset Speedway also in 2015. Finished sixth last year on his only previous start at Honda Indy Toronto. Will compete against his brother Ryan this weekend in the Pinty’s Grand Prix of Toronto. Jul 12 - 3:25 PM
