Gary Klutt Team: Peter Klutt-59-NPS Age / DOB: (24) / 8/14/1992

Latest News Recent News

Gary Klutt (No. 59 Pioneer Family Pools/PoolSuppliesCanada.ca Dodge) has a win, two poles and 19 top 10s in 30 career NASCAR Pinty's Series starts. He won the pole and his lone win in the 2015 season-opener at Canadian Tire Motorsport Park. His other pole came at Sunset Speedway also in 2015. Finished sixth last year on his only previous start at Honda Indy Toronto. Will compete against his brother Ryan this weekend in the Pinty’s Grand Prix of Toronto.

Gary Klutt (No. 59 Pioneer Family Pools Dodge) finished third in Sunday's NASCAR Pinty's Series season-opening Can-Am 200 at Canadian Tire Motorsport Park in Bowmanville, Ontario. He started fourth in the lineup and completed all laps of the 55-lap race. Klutt, who closed out 2016 ranked eighth in the NPS championship points, starts the 2017 season third in the driver standings.

Gary Klutt (No. 59 Pioneer Family Pools/BothwellAccurate Dodge) finished 9th in Sunday's Pinty's Series (NPS) season-ending Kawartha 250 at Kawartha Speedway in Fraserville, Ontario. He started 3rd in the lineup and completed 249 laps of the 250-lap event. Klutt, who started in all 12 series races this season, is 10th in the final 2016 NPS championship standings.