Mario Gosselin Team: King Autosports-90-NXS Age / DOB: (45) / 10/20/1971 Ht / Wt: 5'8 / 176

Mario Gosselin (No. 90 OrlandoLongwoodAutoAuction Chevrolet Camaro) finished 17th in Saturday's NASCAR XFINITY Series (NXS) PowerShares QQQ 300 at Daytona Int'l Speedway. He started 39th on the grid and completed all of the 124 laps run. Gosselin, who runs a partial schedule in the NXS, is 13th in the 2017 championship standings after this event.

Mario Gosselin (#90 BuckedUp Apparel Chevrolet Camaro) was credited with a 34th place DNF in the November 21st NASCAR XFINITY Series season-ending Ford EcoBoost 300 at Florida's Homestead-Miami Speedway. The King Autosports driver started 31st in the lineup and completed 88 laps of the 200-lap event before exiting the race (Suspension). Gosselin, who competed in 12 of the season's 33 races, closed out the season 29th in the final 2015 XFINITY Series driver championship standings.

Mario Gosselin finished 19th in Saturday night's NASCAR XFINITY Series race at Talladega (AL) Superspeedway. He started the No. 90 CrashClaimsR.us Chevrolet Camaro 33rd on the grid for the Winn Dixie 300. He completed all laps of the 113 lap race. Gosselin, who made six of the nine races so far this season, is currently 26th in the 2015 XFINITY Series championship standings.