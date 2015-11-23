Player Page

Mario Gosselin

Team: King Autosports-90-NXS
Age / DOB:  (45) / 10/20/1971
Ht / Wt:  5'8 / 176

Mario Gosselin (No. 90 OrlandoLongwoodAutoAuction Chevrolet Camaro) finished 17th in Saturday's NASCAR XFINITY Series (NXS) PowerShares QQQ 300 at Daytona Int'l Speedway.
He started 39th on the grid and completed all of the 124 laps run. Gosselin, who runs a partial schedule in the NXS, is 13th in the 2017 championship standings after this event. Feb 26 - 12:22 PM
