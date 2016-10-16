Player Page

Ron Norman

Team: Norman-Levin Racing-40-KNW
Age / DOB:  (47) / 6/25/1969

Ron Norman (No. 40 Port of Tucson Chevrolet) finished 14th in Thursday night's NASCAR K&N Pro Series-West (KNPSW) NAPA Auto Parts 150 at Kern County (CA) Raceway Park.
He started 14th in the lineup and completed 155 laps of the 156-lap race. Norman, who made both series starts so far this season, gained three spots to sit 11th in the 2017 KNPSW championship standings after this event. Mar 24 - 10:46 AM
