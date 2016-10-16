Welcome,
Full Depth Charts
Ron Norman
Team:
Norman-Levin Racing-40-KNW
Age / DOB:
(
47
) / 6/25/1969
Latest News
Recent News
Ron Norman (No. 40 Port of Tucson Chevrolet) finished 14th in Thursday night's NASCAR K&N Pro Series-West (KNPSW) NAPA Auto Parts 150 at Kern County (CA) Raceway Park.
He started 14th in the lineup and completed 155 laps of the 156-lap race. Norman, who made both series starts so far this season, gained three spots to sit 11th in the 2017 KNPSW championship standings after this event.
Mar 24 - 10:46 AM
Ron Norman (No. 40 Port of Tucson Chevrolet) finished 14th in Saturday night's NASCAR K&N Pro Series-West (KNPSW) season-opening NAPA Auto Parts 150 at Tucson (AZ) Speedway.
He started fifth in the lineup and completed all laps of the 150-lap race. Norman is currently 14th in the 2017 KNPSW championship standings after this event.
Mar 19 - 1:10 PM
Ron Norman (No. 30 Port of Tucson/Tucson Speedway/Chuvy's Ford) finished 11th in Saturday night's NASCAR K&N Pro Series-West (KNPSW) season-ending Toyota/NAPA Auto Parts 150 at All American Speedway in Roseville, CA.
He started 10th in the lineup and completed all laps of the 154-lap race. Norman, who competed in 12 of the 14 KNPSW races this year, closed out the season 11th in the 2016 championship standings.
Sun, Oct 16, 2016 09:13:00 PM
Ron Norman (No. 30 Port of Tucson/Tucson Speedway/Chuvy's Ford) finished 12th in Saturday night's NASCAR K&N Pro Series-West (KNPSW) NAPA Auto Parts/Idaho 208 at Idaho's Meridian Speedway.
He started 11th in the lineup and completed all laps of the 216-lap race. Norman, who competed in 11 of the 13 KNPSW races so far this season, is currently 11th in the 2016 championship standings after this event.
Sun, Sep 25, 2016 10:03:00 PM
Ron Norman: NAPA Auto Parts 150 results
Mar 24 - 10:46 AM
Ron Norman: NAPA Auto Parts 150 results
Mar 19 - 1:10 PM
Norman: Toyota/NAPA Auto Parts 150 results
Sun, Oct 16, 2016 09:13:00 PM
Ron Norman: NAPA Auto Parts/Idaho 208 results
Sun, Sep 25, 2016 10:03:00 PM
More Ron Norman Player News
DFS: Auto Club
Mar 23
The Auto Club 400 is the third unrestricted, intermediate speedway contest in the past four weeks and there are some good bargains to be had.
DFS: Auto Club
Chasing Auto Club
Mar 19
Mar 18
Mar 17
Mar 16
NAS Headlines
Ron Norman: NAPA Auto Parts 150 results
Rich DeLong III: NAPA Auto Parts 150 results
Self: Leads most laps in NAPA Auto Parts 150
David Mayhew: NAPA Auto Parts 150 results
Gilliland goes back-to-back at Kern County
Casey Mears: Service King 300 advance
Gilliland wins second straight pole at Kern
Erik Jones' team hauler involved in accident
Corey LaJoie: Double duty at ACS
Kyle Larson: Fontana Double Duty
Brennan Poole: Service King 300 advance
3 wins at ACS for Kyle Busch
