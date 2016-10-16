He started 14th in the lineup and completed 155 laps of the 156-lap race. Norman, who made both series starts so far this season, gained three spots to sit 11th in the 2017 KNPSW championship standings after this event.

Ron Norman (No. 40 Port of Tucson Chevrolet) finished 14th in Thursday night's NASCAR K&N Pro Series-West (KNPSW) NAPA Auto Parts 150 at Kern County (CA) Raceway Park.

He started fifth in the lineup and completed all laps of the 150-lap race. Norman is currently 14th in the 2017 KNPSW championship standings after this event.

Ron Norman (No. 40 Port of Tucson Chevrolet) finished 14th in Saturday night's NASCAR K&N Pro Series-West (KNPSW) season-opening NAPA Auto Parts 150 at Tucson (AZ) Speedway.

Ron Norman (No. 30 Port of Tucson/Tucson Speedway/Chuvy's Ford) finished 11th in Saturday night's NASCAR K&N Pro Series-West (KNPSW) season-ending Toyota/NAPA Auto Parts 150 at All American Speedway in Roseville, CA.

He started 10th in the lineup and completed all laps of the 154-lap race. Norman, who competed in 12 of the 14 KNPSW races this year, closed out the season 11th in the 2016 championship standings.