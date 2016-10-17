Gracin Raz Team: Jefferson Pitts Racing-27-KNW

Gracin Raz (No. 27 Betterall Ford) finished fourth in Saturday night's NASCAR K&N Pro Series-West (KNPSW) NAPA/Toyota 150 at Colorado National Speedway in Dacono, CO. He started 13th in the lineup and completed all laps of the 150-lap race. Raz, who was making his first start of the seven KNPSW races so far this season, is currently 30th in the 2017 championship standings after this event.

Gracin Raz (No. 27 King Well Control Ford) comes away from Saturday night's NASCAR K&N Pro Series-West (KNPSW) season-ending Toyota/NAPA Auto Parts 150 at All American Speedway in Roseville, CA credited with an 18th place DNF. He started fourth in the lineup and made it to lap 123 of the 154-lap race before exiting the event (Accident). Raz, who entered all 14 KNPSW races this year, closed out the season fifth in the 2016 championship standings.

Gracin Raz (No. 27 Montana Tech Ford) heads into the weekend ranked fourth in the NASCAR K&N Pro Series West standings with nine top fives and 10 top 10s. He earned his first career pole and victory at California's All American Speedway last season. In two starts at Roseville, he has an average start of 5 and an average finish of 4.