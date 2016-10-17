Player Page

Gracin Raz

Team: Jefferson Pitts Racing-27-KNW

Gracin Raz (No. 27 Betterall Ford) finished fourth in Saturday night's NASCAR K&N Pro Series-West (KNPSW) NAPA/Toyota 150 at Colorado National Speedway in Dacono, CO.
He started 13th in the lineup and completed all laps of the 150-lap race. Raz, who was making his first start of the seven KNPSW races so far this season, is currently 30th in the 2017 championship standings after this event. Jun 11 - 10:37 PM
