Noah Gragson

Team: Kyle Busch Motorsports-18-CWT
Age / DOB:  (18) / 7/15/1998

Kyle Busch Motorsports (KBM) announced the addition of Marcus Richmond to the team's crew chief lineup for the team's three-truck effort in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series for 2017.
Richmond will call the shots for the #18 Tundra that will be driven by Noah Gragson. Additionally, the team announced that three-time champion crew chief Rudy Fugle will be atop the pit box of the #4 Tundra team with Christopher Bell this season while Kevin "Bono" Manion will guide the #51 Tundra team with drivers Harrison Burton, Kyle Busch, Todd Gilliland and Myatt Snider.(Kyle Busch Motorsports) via jayski.com Jan 4 - 3:24 PM
