Noah Gragson Team: Kyle Busch Motorsports-18-CWT Age / DOB: (18) / 7/15/1998

Latest News Recent News

Kyle Busch Motorsports (KBM) announced the addition of Marcus Richmond to the team's crew chief lineup for the team's three-truck effort in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series for 2017. Richmond will call the shots for the #18 Tundra that will be driven by Noah Gragson. Additionally, the team announced that three-time champion crew chief Rudy Fugle will be atop the pit box of the #4 Tundra team with Christopher Bell this season while Kevin "Bono" Manion will guide the #51 Tundra team with drivers Harrison Burton, Kyle Busch, Todd Gilliland and Myatt Snider.(Kyle Busch Motorsports) via jayski.com

Noah Gragson (No. 7 Speed Vegas/AlertID/Colliers Int'l Ford) finished fourth in Saturday night's NASCAR K&N Pro Series-West (KNPSW) season-ending Toyota/NAPA Auto Parts 150 at All American Speedway in Roseville, CA. He started third in the lineup and completed all laps of the 154-lap race. Gragson, who competed in all 14 KNPSW races this year, closed out the season third in the 2016 championship standings.

Noah Gragson (No. 7 SPEEDVEGAS/AlertID/Colliers International Ford) is third in the NASCAR K&N Pro Series West championship point standings with two wins, seven top fives and 12 top 10s. Finished eighth at California's All American Speedway last season after starting sixth. Is a member of the 2016-17 NASCAR Next class.