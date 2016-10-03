Collin Cabre Team: Rev Racing-2-KNE Age / DOB: (23) / 10/8/1993

Collin Cabre (No. 2 UTI/NTI Toyota) finished a career-best sixth in the final NASCAR K&N Pro Series East Series standings in 2016 with four top fives and six top 10s in 14 starts. Won the season finale at Dover in 2015, site of his only career win. Qualified 10th at New Smyrna a year ago and finished 11th, career marks for both at the track.

Collin Cabre (No. 2 UTI/NTI Toyota) was credited with a 21st place DNF in Saturday night's NASCAR K&N Pro Series-East (NKNPSE) season-ending Dover 125 at Delaware's Dover Int'l Speedway. He started 7th on the grid and made it to lap 102 of the 126-lap event before exiting the race (Accident). Cabre, who entered all 14 NKNPSE races this year, closed out the season 6th in the 2016 championship standings.

Collin Cabre (No. 2 UTI/NTI Toyota) is at the top of the speed chart in the lone practice leading to the NASCAR K&N Pro Series season-ending Dover 125 at Delaware's Dover Int’l Speedway. He put up a 151.426 mph lap. No. 40 Kyle Benjamin, No. 13 Hunter Baize, No. 12 Harrison Burton and No. 44 Dillon Bassett are the rest of the top five and No. 28 Clair Zimmerman was the slowest of the 27 cars running in this session.