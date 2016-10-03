Player Page

Age / DOB:  (23) / 10/8/1993

Collin Cabre (No. 2 UTI/NTI Toyota) finished a career-best sixth in the final NASCAR K&N Pro Series East Series standings in 2016 with four top fives and six top 10s in 14 starts.
Won the season finale at Dover in 2015, site of his only career win. Qualified 10th at New Smyrna a year ago and finished 11th, career marks for both at the track. Feb 15 - 2:32 PM
