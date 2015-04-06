Mike Senica (No. 57 Chevrolet Silverado) will not be in the lineup for the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series Texas Roadhouse 200 at Martinsville (VA) Speedway.

The team is not guaranteed a start in this weekend’s NCWTS race. Based on NASCAR’s time trial knockout procedure, upon completion of the first round of qualifying, the eligible trucks for starting positions one to 32 is determined. The truck was listed as 33rd on the chart, not among the eligible trucks.