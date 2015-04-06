Mike Senica

Welcome,
Guest
Logout
|
Profile
|
Contact / Help
|
My Roto
Login
|
Register
|
Contact / Help
|
My Roto
[X]
Player Search Help
To search for a player use one of two formats:
"last name" or "last name, first name"
HOME
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
PL
GOLF
NASCAR
NFL DRAFT
DAILY
FANDUEL
Games
Features
Forums
Mobile
Shop
Tickets
NASCAR Home
Player News
Headlines
Features
Tickets
</>
Click to close (or press Esc)
Player Results
Article Results
MLB PAGES
MLB Home
Player News
Headlines
MLB Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts:
AL
|
NL
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
Dose: Astros Win Game 3
Oct 28
Team Roundup: Cardinals
Oct 27
Dose: So Long, Joe
Oct 27
Team Roundup: Twins
Oct 26
Postseason Dose: We're Tied
Oct 26
Team Roundup: Angels
Oct 25
Team Roundup: Rangers
Oct 25
Pitching Projections Review
Oct 25
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Baseball Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Baseball Tickets
Shop MLB Gear
FANTASY BASEBALL HEADLINES
Peacock nets multi-inning save in Game 3
Enrique Hernandez DHing for Dodgers Friday
Evan Gattis in DH spot for Astros in Game 3
Royals deny Braves request to interview Moore
John Farrell interviews for Nats' manager job
Report: Tigers to hire pitching coach Bosio
Giants the 'very early favorites' for Stanton
Cubs close to hiring Hickey as pitching coach
Brewers sign Sogard to one-year, $2.4M deal
Cards to hire Mike Maddux as pitching coach
Twins name Garvin Alston new pitching coach
Yankees part ways with manager Joe Girardi
HardballTalk
ProFootballTalk
ProBasketballTalk
NFL PAGES
NFL Home
Player News
Headlines
NFL Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
Week 8 Start 'Em or Sit 'Em
Oct 28
Weather: Week 8 Forecasts
Oct 28
Injury Report: Week 8
Oct 27
Week 8 Rankings
Oct 27
Roundtable: Handcuff Heaven
Oct 27
Dose: Ravens Blank Dolphins
Oct 27
Matchup: Dolphins @ Ravens
Oct 26
Silva's Week 8 Matchups
Oct 26
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Football Daily Dose
NFL Draft
PARTNERS
Football Tickets
Shop NFL Gear
FANTASY FOOTBALL HEADLINES
Washington and Richard to split time Week 8
Winston re-injured shoulder Week 7, will play
Bills trade away DT Marcell Dareus to Jaguars
Gase calls out players after Week 8 shutout
C.J. Prosise (ankle) doubtful to face Texans
Luke Kuechly clears concussion protocol
Gase frustrated with Dolphins' running game
Michael Thomas removed from injury report
Marquise Goodwin expected to play Sunday
Raiders without Amerson, Conley vs Buffalo
Norman listed questionable, expected to play
Gase: Cutler will return Week 9 vs. Raiders
NBA PAGES
NBA Home
Player News
Headlines
NBA Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
The Week Ahead: Week 3
Oct 28
Dose: Lowry Triple-doubles
Oct 28
NBA DFS Podcast for Oct. 27
Oct 27
Stew: Green Light Gordon
Oct 27
Dose: Boogie Gets Revenge
Oct 27
Roundtable: Favorite Drafts
Oct 26
Small Sample Size Statistics
Oct 26
Dose: Suns' Chriss goes down
Oct 26
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Basketball Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Basketball Tickets
Shop NBA Gear
FANTASY BASKETBALL HEADLINES
Myles Turner (head) ruled out for Sunday
Pascal Siakam looks great, scores 18 points
Kyle Lowry triple-doubles in win over Lakers
Kyle Kuzma posts first career double-double
Nikola Jokic scores 18 points with 15 boards
Draymond Green and Bradley Beal ejected
Broken Arrow: Jamal Murray in brutal slump
Taurean Prince scores 19 points with three 3s
Marco Belinelli adds five more 3-pointers
Kristaps Porzingis scores 30 points vs. Nets
Jeremy Lamb scores 20 points in loss to HOU
Frank Ntilikina scores nine points in victory
NHL PAGES
NHL Home
Player News
Headlines
NHL Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Probables
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
Dose:Dansk gets VGK's first SO
Oct 28
Vegas heads on the Road
Oct 27
Dose: Fading Arizona
Oct 27
Fantasy Nuggets Week 4
Oct 26
Podcast: Vegas is rolling
Oct 26
Dose: Steen a Mean Machine
Oct 26
Disparity & The Jets
Oct 25
Dose: Vegas Beats The Odds
Oct 25
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Hockey Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Hockey Tickets
Shop NHL Gear
FANTASY HOCKEY HEADLINES
Sami Vatanen appears ready to return
Tuukka Rask expected to start on Saturday
Aaron Dell to start Saturday against Sabres
Sabres take Jack Eichel off top PP unit
Brayden Schenn scores GWG vs. Hurricanes
Pekka Rinne continues to dominate Hawks
Mark Stone scores 1G, 1A in loss to Devils
Josh Anderson scores OT winner vs Jets
Oscar Dansk shuts out Avalanche on Friday
James Neal collects 2 pts in win over Avs
Kari Lehtonen starts against Flames on Friday
Zack Smith will return to lineup on Friday
NASCAR PAGES
NAS Home
Player News
Headlines
Features
COLUMNS
Chasing Kansas (Fall)
Oct 27
DFS: Martinsville (Fall)
Oct 26
Caps After Kansas (Fall)
Oct 24
Wrapup: Kansas Speedway
Oct 22
Update: Kansas (Fall)
Oct 21
DFS: Kansas (Fall)
Oct 20
Chasing Kansas (Fall)
Oct 19
Caps After Talladega (Fall)
Oct 17
PARTNERS
NASCAR Tickets
Shop NASCAR Gear
FANTASY NASCAR HEADLINES
Denny Hamlin fastest in M’Ville practice 1
Mike Senica not in Martinsville truck field
Ryan Blaney will have last M’ville pit select
Chase Briscoe on pole for Texas Roadhouse 200
Brad Keselowski on the chip in practice
Dalton Sargeant: Kansas ARCA 150 results
Shane Lee: Kansas ARCA 150 results
Gus Dean: Kansas ARCA 150 results
Bell: Top 10 laps in last Truck practice
Riley Herbst: Kansas ARCA 150 results
Friesen tops in final M'ville truck practice
Bret Holmes: Kansas ARCA 150 results
GOLF PAGES
GOLF Home
Player News
Headlines
Features
Injuries
COLUMNS
Expert Picks: WGC-HSBC
Oct 24
WGC-HSBC & SFC Preview
Oct 24
Thomas wins inaugural CJ CUP
Oct 23
WGC-HSBC Champions Preview
Oct 23
Expert Picks: The CJ CUP
Oct 17
CJ CUP @ NINE BRIDGES Preview
Oct 17
Perez 4-shot winner at CIMB
Oct 16
Valderrama Masters Preview
Oct 16
PARTNERS
Golf Channel Fantasy Challenge
Play Virtual Golf
Golf Tickets
Shop Golf Products
FANTASY GOLF HEADLINES
Defender Gribble among notable MCs @ SFC
Imperious Johnson leads by six in WGC-HSBC
V. Taylor twirls blemish-free 66 in R2 of SFC
R2 of Sanderson Farms delayed due to weather
Ryan Armour leads by 1 at the SFC midpoint
Burgoon (back) WD during Round 2 of SFC
Van Aswegen signs week-low 65 with 10 birdies
W. Clark keeps a share of 36-hole SFC lead
Lindheim posts 36-hole target with R2 67
Johnson's 63 snatches WGC-HSBC Champions lead
W. Clark joins the pack of early SFC leaders
Spaun surges into a share of the SFC co-lead
NFL DRAFT PAGES
NFL Draft Home
Player News
Headlines
CFB Daily
Features
Podcasts
COLUMNS
Week 9 CFB ATS Predictions
Oct 27
Best Red Zone WRs
Oct 27
Match-ups Mixer: Week 9
Oct 22
Week 8 CFB ATS Predictions
Oct 19
Top Big Play Running Backs
Oct 18
Match-ups Mixer: Week 8
Oct 15
Week 7 CFB ATS Predictions
Oct 12
Match-ups Mixer: Week 7
Oct 8
PARTNERS
NFL-Draft Tickets
Shop College Football Gear
NFL DRAFT HEADLINES
QB Dormady to undergo season-ending surgery
Buffalo to get QB Jackson (knee) back
Louisville CB Alexander out (broken hand)
Heitner: UF boosters anticipating new coach
Ferguson accounts for five scores in route
BC's Dillon runs over FSU in 35-3 route
Aggies reel in four-star DE Bobby Brown
Kelly Bryant (concussion) expected for Sat.
Wazzu lands four-star WR Drue Jackson
Austin Allen (shoulder) on track to play Sat.
QB Anderson (shoulder) ruled out for year
RB Moore (foot) day-to-day ahead of UMass
PREMIER LEAGUE PAGES
Premier League Home
Player News
Headlines
Rumors
Features
Injuries
Transfers
Depth Charts
COLUMNS
Team News - Week 10
Oct 28
Late Fitness Check GW10
Oct 27
Stag's Take - Gameweek 10
Oct 26
Sean's Super Subs - Week 10
Oct 26
Fuzzy's FPL Favorites - GW10
Oct 26
AM's Perfect XI - Week 10
Oct 25
The Bargain Hunter - Week 10
Oct 24
FPL Draft Recap - Week 10
Oct 24
PARTNERS
Shop Soccer Gear
PREMIER LEAGUE HEADLINES
Sané dazzles as City pushed hard by WBA
Sane steps in as City's newest star
Sead Kolasinac stars in Arsenal comeback
Clucas scores early but Swans can't hang on
Super-sub Martial scores late winner for MUN
Spurs fall after late Man United winner, 1-0
Coutinho misses Week 10 with abductor strain
Kompany closing on return from injury
Barkley still a month away for Everton
Craig Dawson ruled out for two months
Drinkwater fitness adds to Kante's absence
Huth suffers setback in recovery bid
FEATURED BLOGS
HardballTalk
ProFootballTalk
ProBasketballTalk
ProHockeyTalk
CollegeFootballTalk
GolfTalkCentral
CollegeFootballTalk
Off the Bench
ProSoccerTalk
NBC SPORTS TALK
HardballTalk
» HBT on NBCSports.com
ProFootballTalk
» PFT on NBCSports.com
ProBasketballTalk
» PBT on NBCSports.com
ProHockeyTalk
» PHT on NBCSports.com
CollegeFootballTalk
» CFT on NBCSports.com
GolfTalkCentral
» GTC on GolfChannel.com
CollegeBasketballTalk
College hoops news and rumors
» CBT on NBCSports.com
Off the Bench
An irreverent, offbeat look at sports
» OTB on NBCSports.com
ProSoccerTalk
» PST on NBCSports.com
FANTASY GAMES
Golf Channel Challenge
Yahoo! Baseball
Yahoo! Basketball
Yahoo! March Madness
Yahoo! Soccer
Yahoo! Football
Yahoo! Auto
Yahoo! Games
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Baseball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Basketball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
March Madness
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Football
Player Page
Close
|
Full Depth Charts
Mike Senica
Team:
Norm Benning Racing-57-CWT
Age / DOB:
(
51
) / 4/26/1966
Latest News
Recent News
Mike Senica (No. 57 Chevrolet Silverado) will not be in the lineup for the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series Texas Roadhouse 200 at Martinsville (VA) Speedway.
The team is not guaranteed a start in this weekend’s NCWTS race. Based on NASCAR’s time trial knockout procedure, upon completion of the first round of qualifying, the eligible trucks for starting positions one to 32 is determined. The truck was listed as 33rd on the chart, not among the eligible trucks.
Oct 28 - 11:52 AM
Mike Senica was credited with a 24th place DNF in Saturday night's NASCAR K&N Pro Series-East race at Greenville Pickens Speedway in Easley, SC.
He started the No. 47 Bell Plantation Chevrolet 25th on the grid for the Kevin Whitaker Chevrolet 150. He made it to lap 48 of the 152 lap event before exiting the event (Handling). He is currently 30th in the 2015 K&N Pro Series-East point standings.
Mon, Apr 6, 2015 10:51:00 AM
Mike Senica not in Martinsville truck field
Oct 28 - 11:52 AM
DNF for Mike Senica at Greenville Pickens
Mon, Apr 6, 2015 10:51:00 AM
More Mike Senica Player News
Highest Searched Drivers
over the last 7 days
1
D. Earnhardt Jr.
88
(779)
2
K. Busch
18
(681)
3
M. Truex Jr.
78
(633)
4
K. Harvick
4
(599)
5
C. Elliott
24
(578)
6
R. Blaney
21
(561)
7
M. Crafton
888
(561)
8
C. Bell
804
(540)
9
J. Allgaier
707
(505)
10
W. Byron
709
(476)
Player Page
Recent News
Related News
Team News
NASCAR Tickets
Headlines
Chasing Kansas (Fall)
Oct 27
Just when you thought it was safe to go back to the racetrack, Kansas Speedway was just as unpredictable as Talladega SuperSpeedway.
More NAS Columns
»
Chasing Kansas (Fall)
Oct 27
»
DFS: Martinsville (Fall)
Oct 26
»
Caps After Kansas (Fall)
Oct 24
»
Wrapup: Kansas Speedway
Oct 22
»
Update: Kansas (Fall)
Oct 21
»
DFS: Kansas (Fall)
Oct 20
»
Chasing Kansas (Fall)
Oct 19
»
Caps After Talladega (Fall)
Oct 17
NAS Headlines
»
Denny Hamlin fastest in M’Ville practice 1
»
Mike Senica not in Martinsville truck field
»
Ryan Blaney will have last M’ville pit select
»
Chase Briscoe on pole for Texas Roadhouse 200
»
Brad Keselowski on the chip in practice
»
Dalton Sargeant: Kansas ARCA 150 results
»
Shane Lee: Kansas ARCA 150 results
»
Gus Dean: Kansas ARCA 150 results
»
Bell: Top 10 laps in last Truck practice
»
Riley Herbst: Kansas ARCA 150 results
»
Friesen tops in final M'ville truck practice
»
Bret Holmes: Kansas ARCA 150 results
NAS Links
»
How To Transition From DFS NFL to NBA
»
Get your NASCAR gear!
»
Get NASCAR tickets
»
NASCAR headlines
Site Links
Advertising
Jobs
Help / Contact Us
Privacy Policy
AdChoices
Terms of Service
Site Map
Independent Programming Report
Tickets
Sports Jobs
Facebook
Facebook
Twitter
Rotoworld - @Rotoworld
Football - @Rotoworld_FB
Baseball - @Rotoworld_BB
Basketball - @Rotoworld_BK
Hockey - @Rotoworld_HK
Golf - @RotoworldGolf
NFL Draft - @Rotoworld_Draft
Premier League - @Rotoworld_PL
Fantasy Guides
Baseball Draft Guide
Baseball Season Pass
Football Draft Guide
Football Season Pass
Basketball Draft Guide
Basketball Season Pass
Hockey Draft Guide
Hockey Season Pass
2017 © NBC Sports Digital.
All Rights Reserved