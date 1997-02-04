Player Page

Dillon Bassett

Team: Bassett Racing-44-KNE
Age / DOB:  (20) / 4/2/1997

Latest News

Recent News

Dillon Bassett (No. 44 Bassett Gutters Chevrolet) scored a ninth place finish in Saturday night's NASCAR K&N Pro Series-East (NKNPSE) Memphis 125 at Memphis International Raceway in Millington, TN.
He started 11th in the lineup and completed all laps of the 125-lap event. Bassett, who competed in all six NKNPSE races so far this year, is currently ninth in the 2017 NKNPSE point standings after this event. Jun 6 - 1:31 PM
More Dillon Bassett Player News

Highest Searched Drivers over the last 7 days


 

 