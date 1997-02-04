Dillon Bassett Team: Bassett Racing-44-KNE Age / DOB: (20) / 4/2/1997

Latest News Recent News

Dillon Bassett (No. 44 Bassett Gutters Chevrolet) scored a ninth place finish in Saturday night's NASCAR K&N Pro Series-East (NKNPSE) Memphis 125 at Memphis International Raceway in Millington, TN. He started 11th in the lineup and completed all laps of the 125-lap event. Bassett, who competed in all six NKNPSE races so far this year, is currently ninth in the 2017 NKNPSE point standings after this event.

After starting eighth and fourth, respectively, in Saturday night's NASCAR K&N Pro Series-East (NKNPSE) WhosYourDriver.org twin 100-lap races at South Boston (VA) Speedway, Dillon Bassett (No. 44 Bassett Gutters Ford) scored 13th and fourth places finishes. He completed 98 and 100 laps, respectively, in the 100-lappers. After these events, Bassett, who competed in all five series races so far this year, advanced from 12th to ninth in the 2017 NKNPSE point standings.

Dillon Bassett (No. 44 Bassett Gutters and More Ford) scored a 21st place finish in Saturday's NASCAR K&N Pro Series-East (NKNPSE) Zombie Auto 125 at Bristol (TN) Motor Speedway. He started 13th in the lineup and completed 66 laps of the rain-shortened 70-lap event. Bassett, who competed in all three NKNPSE races so far this year, dropped from 10th to 12th in the 2017 NKNPSE point standings after this event.