Mike Norman

Team: Donna Norman-12-SMRS
Age / DOB:  (59) / 3/29/1958

Latest News

Recent News

Midway through the 2017 Southern Modified Racing Series season and Mike "Stormin" Norman finds himself seventh in the point standings.
Norman, of Lewisville, N.C., started the year with and eight-place finish at Caraway Speedway, his bet result of the season. The Norman team is a family team with racing duties shared between Mike and his son Cody. While Mike races in the SMRS Modifieds, Cody wheels a family car in the 602 Modified ranks. Jul 19 - 12:00 PM
