Mike Norman Team: Donna Norman-12-SMRS Age / DOB: (59) / 3/29/1958

Midway through the 2017 Southern Modified Racing Series season and Mike "Stormin" Norman finds himself seventh in the point standings. Norman, of Lewisville, N.C., started the year with and eight-place finish at Caraway Speedway, his bet result of the season. The Norman team is a family team with racing duties shared between Mike and his son Cody. While Mike races in the SMRS Modifieds, Cody wheels a family car in the 602 Modified ranks.

Mike Norman (No. 12 Nationwide Insurance/Go Aero/Speedway Auto Chevrolet) was credited with a 14th place DNF in Saturday night's NASCAR Whelen Southern Modified Tour Bayport Credit Union 150 at Langley Speedway in Hampton, VA. He started 12th on the grid and made it to lap 72 of the 150-lap race before exiting the event (Mechanical). Norman, who made five of the eight series races so far this season, is currently 16th in the 2015 NWSMT point standings.