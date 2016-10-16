Nicole Behar Team: Mike Behar-33-KNW Age / DOB: (19) / 11/15/1997 Ht / Wt: 5'2 / 120

After competing in only four events in 2016, Nicole Behar will return to full-time NASCAR K&N Pro Series West competition this year. The 19-year-old from Otis Orchards, Washington, recorded two top-five and four top-10 finishes to finish 20th in the K&N West final standings. The NASCAR Next alumni last competed in the series full-time in 2015 when she finished 10th in the final standings with two top fives and nine top 10s. One of those finishes was second-place at California’s Irwindale Speedway, which earned her the title as the highest finishing female in series history. Source: NASCAR K&N Pro Series West

Nicole Behar (No. 33 Custom Welding & Fabrication, Inc Toyota) finished 5th in Saturday night's NASCAR K&N Pro Series-West (KNPSW) season-ending Toyota/NAPA Auto Parts 150 at All American Speedway in Roseville, CA. She started 18th in the lineup and completed all laps of the 154-lap race. Behar, who competed in 4 of the 14 KNPSW races this year, closed out the season 20th in the 2016 championship standings.

Nicole Behar (No. 33 Custom Welding & Fabrication, Inc. Toyota) will be making her fourth NASCAR K&N Pro Series West start of the season. She’s finished ninth (Evergreen), 10th (Douglas County) and third (Meridian (Idaho) Speedway). This will be her third start at California's All American Speedway. In the last two seasons, she finished eighth and seventh, respectively, in this race.