Team: Mike Behar-33-KNW
Age / DOB:  (19) / 11/15/1997
Ht / Wt:  5'2 / 120

After competing in only four events in 2016, Nicole Behar will return to full-time NASCAR K&N Pro Series West competition this year.
The 19-year-old from Otis Orchards, Washington, recorded two top-five and four top-10 finishes to finish 20th in the K&N West final standings. The NASCAR Next alumni last competed in the series full-time in 2015 when she finished 10th in the final standings with two top fives and nine top 10s. One of those finishes was second-place at California’s Irwindale Speedway, which earned her the title as the highest finishing female in series history. Mar 13 - 1:26 PM
Source: NASCAR K&N Pro Series West
