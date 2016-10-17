Chase Dowling Team: Rob Fuller Motorsports-15-WMT Age / DOB: (18) / 1/15/1998

Rob Fuller has announced that 2015 NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour (NWMT) Rookie of the Year Chase Dowling has signed on to pilot the No. 15 Chevrolet in select races in 2017 for the team. The team’s part time schedule includes racing in all four events at Thompson Speedway Motorsports Park, a few of the Stafford Motor Speedway races and both races at New Hampshire Motor Speedway - including the All-Star event. Dowling, a Roxbury, Conn. native, became the youngest Sunoco Rookie of the Year award winner in Whelen Modified Tour history in 2015 at the age of 17. In his two years in the NWMT, he has secured three Top-5 finishes and 12 Top-10 finishes in 27 total starts. Source: NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour

Chase Dowling (No. 9 S&S Asphalt Paving/Dunleavy's Repair Chevrolet) was credited with a 22nd place DNF in Sunday's NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour (NWMT) season-ending Sunoco World Series 150 at Thompson (CT) Speedway Motorsports Park. He started 14th on the grid and completed 101 of the 150 laps run before exiting the event (Engine). Dowling, who competed in all 17 NWMT races run this year, closed out the season 10th in the 2016 championship standings.

Chase Dowling (No. 9 S&S Asphalt Paving/Dunleavy's Chevrolet) sits ninth in the current NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour standings with three top fives and seven top 10s in 16 races this season. Finished a season-best fourth in the third Stafford race this season. Has finished 11th or better in seven of his last eight starts, including a fifth-place run in the most recent race at Stafford. Has one top 10 in seven career Thompson (CT) Speedway Motorsports Park starts.