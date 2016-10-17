Player Page

Chase Dowling

Team: Rob Fuller Motorsports-15-WMT
Age / DOB:  (18) / 1/15/1998

Rob Fuller has announced that 2015 NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour (NWMT) Rookie of the Year Chase Dowling has signed on to pilot the No. 15 Chevrolet in select races in 2017 for the team.
The team’s part time schedule includes racing in all four events at Thompson Speedway Motorsports Park, a few of the Stafford Motor Speedway races and both races at New Hampshire Motor Speedway - including the All-Star event. Dowling, a Roxbury, Conn. native, became the youngest Sunoco Rookie of the Year award winner in Whelen Modified Tour history in 2015 at the age of 17. In his two years in the NWMT, he has secured three Top-5 finishes and 12 Top-10 finishes in 27 total starts. Jan 12 - 1:04 PM
Source: NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour
