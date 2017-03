Jamie Tomaino Team: Brittany Tomaino-99-WMT Age / DOB: (60) / 7/3/1956 Ht / Wt: 5'8 / 160

Jamie Tomaino (No. 99 Dunleavy Truck and Trailer Repair Chevrolet) has three wins, 91 top fives and 247 top 10s in 614 career NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour starts. Has competed every year since the series started in 1985.

Jamie Tomaino (No. 99 Dunleavy's Repair/Atlantic Sprinkler Chevrolet) finished 11th in Sunday's NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour (NWMT) season-ending Sunoco World Series 150 at Thompson (CT) Speedway Motorsports Park. He started 21st in the lineup and completed all laps of the 150-lap race. Tomaino, who has entered all 17 NWMT races this year, closed out the season 14th in the 2016 championship standings.

Jamie Tomaino (No. 99 Dunleavy's Repair/Atlantic Sprinkler Chevrolet) finished 15th in Sunday's NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour (NWMT) NAPA Fall Final 150 at Stafford (CT) Motor Speedway. He started 18th in the lineup and completed all laps of the 150-lap race. Tomaino, who has entered all 16 NWMT races so far this season, is currently 14th in the 2016 championship standings after this event.