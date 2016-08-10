Player Page

Matt Levin

Team: Norman-Levin Racing-10-KNW
Age / DOB:  (42) / 1/8/1975

Matt Levin (No. 10 Risk Management Chevrolet) finished 15th in Thursday night's NASCAR K&N Pro Series-West (KNPSW) NAPA Auto Parts 150 at Kern County (CA) Raceway Park.
He started fourth in the lineup and completed 154 laps of the 156-lap race. Levin, who made both series starts so far this season, gained three spots to 10th in the 2017 KNPSW championship standings after this event. Mar 24 - 11:00 AM
