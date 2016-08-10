He started fourth in the lineup and completed 154 laps of the 156-lap race. Levin, who made both series starts so far this season, gained three spots to 10th in the 2017 KNPSW championship standings after this event.

Matt Levin (No. 10 Risk Management Chevrolet) finished 15th in Thursday night's NASCAR K&N Pro Series-West (KNPSW) NAPA Auto Parts 150 at Kern County (CA) Raceway Park.

He started ninth in the lineup and completed all laps of the 150-lap race. Levin is currently 13th in the 2017 KNPSW championship standings after this event.

Matt Levin (No. 10 Port of Tucson/Risk Management Chevrolet) finished 13th in Saturday night's NASCAR K&N Pro Series-West (KNPSW) season-opening NAPA Auto Parts 150 at Tucson (AZ) Speedway.

Matt Levin (No. 14 Wealth Management Ford) is ranked ninth in the NASCAR K&N Pro Series West standings with four top fives.

At the .646-mile oval Evergreen Speedway in Monroe, Washington last year, he finished 10th after starting 14th.