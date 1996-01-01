Todd Gilliland Team: Bill McAnally Racing-16-KNW Age / DOB: (16) / 5/15/2000

Kyle Busch Motorsports (KBM) announced today that 2016 NASCAR K&N Pro Series West champion Todd Gilliland will compete in four NASCAR Camping World Truck Series races in 2017 with primary sponsorship from Toyota – the world’s top automaker. Gilliland, who competed in seven Super Late Model races for KBM in 2016, will make his Truck Series debut behind the wheel of the No. 51 Toyota Tundra June 17 at Gateway Motorsports Park in Madison, Ill. The third-generation driver will also compete at Canadian Tire Motorsports Park in Bowmanville, Ont., Sept. 3, New Hampshire Motor Speedway in Loudon Sept. 23 and Phoenix (Ariz.) International Raceway Nov. 10. Source: Kyle Busch Motorsports

Bill McAnally Racing and driver Todd Gilliland are expanding their horizons for 2017 with a program to run the full schedules in both the East and West divisions of the NASCAR K&N Pro Series. Gilliland will be in his second season behind the wheel of BMR’s No. 16 NAPA AUTO PARTS Toyota Camry as they tackle the NASCAR K&N Pro Series East and the NASCAR K&N Pro Series West next season. The 16-year-old California native who resides in Sherrills Ford, North Carolina – is coming off a sensational rookie season with BMR in which he won the championship in the K&N West. He had a record-setting rookie season in 2016 in which he became the youngest champion in the history of the series, at 16 years 5 months old; as well as establishing a NASCAR record as the youngest champion in any NASCAR national or touring series. He also won the Sunoco Rookie of the Year Award and the pole award for 2016.-BMR

Todd Gilliland became the youngest champion in the history of the NASCAR K&N Pro Series West (NKNPSW) at 16 years 5 months and set several other records. Set a NASCAR record as the youngest champion in any NASCAR national or touring series–surpassed mark set by Joey Logano in K&N East. He already held mark as youngest winner in the history of the NKNPSW at 15 years 5 months 28 days. Won his first four starts in the K&N Pro Series, equaling a mark set by the legendary Dan Gurney 50 years ago. Exceeded Lance Hooper’s four wins in 1996, which was a NKNPSW record for the most wins by a rookie in a season. Significant marks: Won his debut race in NKNPSW at Phoenix in November 2015. Won his debut race in K&N East at New Smyrna in February 2016. Won NASCAR K&N Pro Series East-West Combination race at Iowa Speedway in July 2016.-Bill McAnally Racing