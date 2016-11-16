Christopher Bell Team: Kyle Busch Motorsports-4-CWT Age / DOB: (22) / 12/16/1994

There’s no race in the world that means more to Christopher Bell than the Lucas Oil Chili Bowl Midget Nationals. He’s been close to winning a few times. He probably should have gotten that coveted Golden Driller in 2016, but he was too aggressive and spun out while battling lapped traffic. But one year later he was more patient, and his patience paid off. Bell is finally the winner of the Chili Bowl. The Norman, Oklahoma native became the first driver from the state of Oklahoma to win the Chili Bowl since 1994. He climbed out of his Keith Kunz Motorsports machine with tears in his eyes. "Oh my God I just won the Chili Bowl," said Bell. "This races means everything to me. I’ve been sitting in those stands since I was a little kid. For me to be able to win here is a dream come true." Source: speed51.com

Sunoco Rookie of the Year contender Christopher Bell will take on three of the series’ stalwarts Friday night in the Championship 4 of the inaugural NASCAR Camping World Truck Series Chase at Homestead (Fla.) Miami Speedway. The 21-year-old’s three opponents in Friday night’s 134-lap event boast an average age of 38 and have combined for a total of 809 starts in NASCAR’s third division, including 33 at Homestead. Bell will be getting behind the wheel of his JBL Tundra for just the 30th time overall and the second time for a race at the 1.5-mile venue. Source: Kyle Busch Motorsports

Christopher Bell (No. 4 Toyota Toyota) finished seventh in Friday night's NASCAR Camping World Truck Series (NCWTS) Lucas Oil 150 at Phoenix Int’l Raceway in Avondale, AZ. He started fifth in the lineup and completed all laps of the 150-lap race. Bell is ranked third in the point standings after this event and moves on to the season-ending Championship 4 round next weekend at Homestead-Miami Speedway, seeded third, to compete for the 2016 NCWTS Championship.