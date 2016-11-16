Player Page

Christopher Bell

Team: Kyle Busch Motorsports-4-CWT
Age / DOB:  (22) / 12/16/1994

There’s no race in the world that means more to Christopher Bell than the Lucas Oil Chili Bowl Midget Nationals.
He’s been close to winning a few times. He probably should have gotten that coveted Golden Driller in 2016, but he was too aggressive and spun out while battling lapped traffic. But one year later he was more patient, and his patience paid off. Bell is finally the winner of the Chili Bowl. The Norman, Oklahoma native became the first driver from the state of Oklahoma to win the Chili Bowl since 1994. He climbed out of his Keith Kunz Motorsports machine with tears in his eyes. "Oh my God I just won the Chili Bowl," said Bell. "This races means everything to me. I’ve been sitting in those stands since I was a little kid. For me to be able to win here is a dream come true." Jan 15 - 8:26 PM
Source: speed51.com
