Christopher Bell

Player Results
Article Results
FANTASY BASEBALL HEADLINES
Orioles have made contact with Jose Bautista
Cardinals have considered extension for Yadi
Cafardo: Kinsler a 'fallback option' for Dodgers
Indians have been 'in touch' with Joey Bats
Jake Arrieta noncommittal on future with Cubs
Russell Martin to play SS for Canada in WBC
Michael Saunders hopes to be back with Jays
Freddie Freeman to join Team Canada in WBC
Carl Crawford has 'pretty much called it a career'
Brewers closing in on deal with Neftali Feliz
Tyson Ross deal with Rangers is $6 million
D'Backs sign Iannetta to one-year, $1.5M deal
FANTASY FOOTBALL HEADLINES
Zeke caps epic rookie season with 125 yds
Dak shows poise in first career playoff game
Dez balls out in heartbreaking loss to GB
Cook cruises to 104 yards in win over Dallas
Montgomery paces GB with 2 TDs in upset win
Packers stun Cowboys in thriller at Jerry's World
Tyron Smith and Mo Claiborne active for Dallas
Rollins, Nelson among Packers' inactives
Report: Broncos to promote Joe Woods to DC
Rapoport: Romo would prefer to play in Denver
'Legitimate hope' Jordy returns if GB advances
Raiders hoping to move to Las Vegas by 2020
FANTASY BASKETBALL HEADLINES
Patrick Beverley posts all-around gem vs Nets
James Harden gets 12th triple-double Sunday
Mike Dunleavy scores season-high 20 points
Jonas Valanciunas double-doubles in 28 mins
Lance Thomas w/ facial fracture, doubtful Mon
J.J. Barea scores 15 points in 17 minutes
Dirk Nowitzki scores 17 points with 3 blocks
Gorgui Dieng scores season-high 21 points
Ed Davis (ankle) questionable Monday vs. WAS
Moe Harkless (calf) questionable for Monday
Justin Hamilton will start Sunday vs. Houston
Report: Miami granted hardship exception
FANTASY HOCKEY HEADLINES
Grubauer collects second shutout of career
Friedman: Doan open to being moved to contend
Gostisbehere will play Sunday vs Capitals
Kris Letang injured in first period Saturday
No update on status of Antti Raanta
Peter Budaj wins 20th game of 2016-17
Jeff Carter just keeps winning it for Kings
Joe Thornton at risk for suspension for spear
Patrick Maroon already has 18 goals after Sat
Curtis McElhinney wins in 1st start for TOR
H. Lundqvist steps in, not up in loss to Habs
Gustav Nyquist has 1G, 1A in win over Pens
FANTASY NASCAR HEADLINES
Christopher Bell wins Chili Bowl in Tulsa, OK
Lee tops chart in Day 2 ARCA test at Daytona
Todd Gilliland on Truck Series watch list
Noah Gragson on Truck Series watch list
Kaz Grala on Truck Series watch list
Justin Haley on Truck Series watch list
Harrison Burton on Truck Series watch list
Noah Gragson leads Friday afternoon ARCA test
Tyler Reddick on XFINITY Series watch list
Spencer Gallagher on XFINITY watch list
Daniel Hemric on XFINITY Series watch list
Cole Custer on XFINITY Series watch list
FANTASY GOLF HEADLINES
Ace buoys Reavie to career-tying-low 61
McIlroy can't break his season debut trend
Storm takes down McIlroy; wins 2017 SA Open
Late rally lifts Rose into R4 final threesome
Zach Johnson closer pursuer at Waialae CC
MDF sends nine players packing at Sony Open
Thomas bogey-free 65; extends to 7-shot lead
Kisner flirts w/ 59; settles for 10-birdie 60
Walker among notable MCs at Sony; MDF looms
Thomas taking no prisoners at the Sony Open
Spieth (65-67) nine back at halfway point
Woodland five off the pace thru 36 @ the Sony
NFL DRAFT HEADLINES
Ishmael Zamora a surprise 2017 draft entrant
Former OSU commit Lindsey heading to Huskers
Zach Cunningham declares for 2017 NFL Draft
WVU hires Cal's Spavital as o-coordinator
Reports: Cal reaches agreement with Wilcox
Report: Playoff committee adds OSU AD
Tim Lester replaces Fleck at Western Michigan
Nebraska hires ex-Uconn HC Diaco as DC
LSU loses WR Malachi Dupre to 2017 Draft
Zona loses four-star QB Burmeister to Ducks
Washington announces that DL Vea will return
Alabama QB Cornwell transfers to Nevada
PREMIER LEAGUE HEADLINES
West Ham cuts ties with striker Zaza
Puel: Fonte won't play during transfer saga
Pickford ahead of schedule in recovery
Liverpool give up the lead to United late
Zlatan rescues a late point against Reds
Lukaku and Toffees thrash City 4-0
Arsenal outgun Swansea but lose Giroud
Valdes earns clean sheet in return vs. WAT
Watford draw on an emotional day at Vicarage
Costa-less Chelsea cruise at Leicester City
Vertonghen set for a spell on the sidelines
Foxes sit in 15th after falling to Chelsea
Christopher Bell
Team:
Kyle Busch Motorsports-4-CWT
Age / DOB:
(
22
) / 12/16/1994
Latest News
Recent News
There’s no race in the world that means more to Christopher Bell than the Lucas Oil Chili Bowl Midget Nationals.
He’s been close to winning a few times. He probably should have gotten that coveted Golden Driller in 2016, but he was too aggressive and spun out while battling lapped traffic. But one year later he was more patient, and his patience paid off. Bell is finally the winner of the Chili Bowl. The Norman, Oklahoma native became the first driver from the state of Oklahoma to win the Chili Bowl since 1994. He climbed out of his Keith Kunz Motorsports machine with tears in his eyes. "Oh my God I just won the Chili Bowl," said Bell. "This races means everything to me. I’ve been sitting in those stands since I was a little kid. For me to be able to win here is a dream come true."
Jan 15 - 8:26 PM
Source:
speed51.com
Sunoco Rookie of the Year contender Christopher Bell will take on three of the series’ stalwarts Friday night in the Championship 4 of the inaugural NASCAR Camping World Truck Series Chase at Homestead (Fla.) Miami Speedway.
The 21-year-old’s three opponents in Friday night’s 134-lap event boast an average age of 38 and have combined for a total of 809 starts in NASCAR’s third division, including 33 at Homestead. Bell will be getting behind the wheel of his JBL Tundra for just the 30th time overall and the second time for a race at the 1.5-mile venue.
Wed, Nov 16, 2016 11:09:00 PM
Source:
Kyle Busch Motorsports
Christopher Bell (No. 4 Toyota Toyota) finished seventh in Friday night's NASCAR Camping World Truck Series (NCWTS) Lucas Oil 150 at Phoenix Int’l Raceway in Avondale, AZ.
He started fifth in the lineup and completed all laps of the 150-lap race. Bell is ranked third in the point standings after this event and moves on to the season-ending Championship 4 round next weekend at Homestead-Miami Speedway, seeded third, to compete for the 2016 NCWTS Championship.
Mon, Nov 14, 2016 08:49:00 PM
After running inside the top three for the majority of Friday night’s Striping Technology 350 at Texas Motor Speedway in Fort Worth, a slow pit stop and high engine temperatures in the closing laps left Christopher Bell with a disappointing 11th-place finish.
Bell and the No. 4 JBL Racing team now head to Phoenix (Ariz.) International Raceway for the final race in the Round of 6 sitting third in the point standings, four points ahead of the cutoff for making the Championship 4 at Homestead (Fla.) Miami Speedway.-Kyle Busch Motorsports
Mon, Nov 7, 2016 07:53:00 PM
Christopher Bell wins Chili Bowl in Tulsa, OK
Jan 15 - 8:26 PM
Bell hopes youth prevails in inaugural Chase
Wed, Nov 16, 2016 11:09:00 PM
Bell seeded #3 in truck Championship 4
Mon, Nov 14, 2016 08:49:00 PM
Bell: Striping Technology 350 results
Mon, Nov 7, 2016 07:53:00 PM
More Christopher Bell Player News
Highest Searched Drivers
over the last 7 days
1
C. Edwards
900
(1527)
2
K. Grala
833
(955)
3
K. Busch
41
(924)
4
D. Earnhardt Jr.
88
(886)
5
D. Suarez
19
(718)
6
K. Harvick
4
(664)
7
J. McMurray
1
(627)
8
R. Stenhouse Jr.
17
(625)
9
W. Byron
709
(608)
10
T. Reddick
742
(606)
1.5-Mile Doglegs
Jan 13
The similarly-configured, 1.5-mile tracks are not "cookie-cutters" but they do share a commonality.
