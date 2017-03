Best career finish of second at Thompson in June of 2016. Enters the 2017 racing season with a brand new car.

Max Zachem (No. 20 MPZ Motorsports, Lu Mac’s Package Store Chevrolet) has three top fives and 14 top 10s in 35 career NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour races.

Max Zachem (No. 20 Lu-Mac’s Package Store Chevrolet) sits fourth in the current NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour standings with two top fives and 11 top 10s in 16 races.

One of only four drivers to post 11 or more top-10 finishes this season. Has four top 10s in nine career NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour starts at Thompson (CT) Speedway Motorsports Park with a career-best finish of second at the track in June.