He started sixth in the lineup and completed 207 laps of the 208-lap race. Rogers, who was making his first start of the six NWMT races run so far this season, is currently 36th in the 2017 championship standings after this event.

He started 3rd in the lineup and completed all laps of the 200-lap race. Rogers, who has entered two of the 12 series races so far this season, is currently 32nd in the 2016 NWMT championship standings after this event.

Tom Rogers Jr. (No. 0 Stacy’s Pumpkin Farm Chevrolet) swept the poles for the two Riverhead (NY) Raceway races in 2015 and now has three career poles at the track.

Has posted four consecutive top 10 finishes at Riverhead, including a sixth-place finish in June to equal is best career finish at the track. Has eight top-10 finishes in 22 career NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour starts.