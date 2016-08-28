Player Page

Tom Rogers Jr.

Team: Joe Ambrose-0-WMT
Age / DOB:  (39) / 6/16/1978

Tom Rogers Jr. (No. 0 Stakey's Pumpkin Farm/CAC Ind. Chevrolet) finished eighth in Saturday night's NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour (NWMT) Buzz Chew Chevrolet-Cadillac 200 at Riverhead (NY) Raceway.
He started sixth in the lineup and completed 207 laps of the 208-lap race. Rogers, who was making his first start of the six NWMT races run so far this season, is currently 36th in the 2017 championship standings after this event. Jun 27 - 3:33 PM
