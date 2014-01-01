Player Page

Matt Kurzejewski

Team: Ken Schrader Racing-52-ARCA
Age / DOB:  (25) / 6/27/1991

After a part-time ARCA Racing Series presented by Menards season in 2015, Matt Kurzejewski moved over to Ken Schrader Racing for a full-time adventure in the No. 52 Ansell-Menards Toyota for 2016.
The Mansfield, Pennsylvania driver credits a call he got from Schrader last year that changed his life forever after the stock car icon offered him a full-year contract for 2016. Kurzejewski, a private pilot who flies himself to most ARCA races, jumped on the opportunity and made the most of it in the 52 car, finishing a career-best third in championship drivers points in his first full season on tour. That said, it's time to take a look back at Kurzejewski's 2016 season. Dec 21 - 8:44 PM
Source: ARCA Racing Series Video
