Cayden Lapcevich Team: Jeff Lapcevich-76-NPS

In a season filled with so many accomplishments and record-breaking achievements, 2016 may not have played out the same if it wasn't for the two early season races Cayden Lapcevich didn't win. And in the end, it got a 16-year-old from Grinsby, Ontario, to the very place he hoped he could reach back when he was just a little kid visiting the race track. Lapcevich collected three wins and nine top fives in 12 races in 2016 en route to becoming the first driver to win the Josten's Rookie of the Year Award and NASCAR Pinty's Series championship in the same season. Source: NASCAR Pinty's Series

Cayden Lapcevich, the 2016 NASCAR Pinty's Series champion is also the Josten’s Rookie of the Year for the series. He becomes the first driver to win both awards in the same year. The 16 year-old high school senior outdistanced Kevin Lacroix to win the prestigious honor and felt he was able to get the award based on his improvement on road courses. "The way I raced on road courses last year winning this honor really surprised me," said Lapcevich, who has already been recognized as the youngest champion in NASCAR history in the national or touring series. "I was afraid I was lose points to Kevin (Lacroix) on the road courses but we were able to be consistent on them this year and that really made the difference for our team." Lapcevich won Josten’s Rookie of the Race honors this season at eight of the 12 events on the 2016 schedule. Source: NASCAR Pinty's Series

16 year-old rookie Cayden Lapcevich celebrated winning the 2016 NASCAR Pinty's Series Championship after the season finale Kawartha 250 at Ontario's Kawartha Speedway. Lapcevich, who initially planned to compete part-time this season, finished the year with three wins and was the only driver to finish in the top-10 in all 12 events. The Grimsby, Ontario, teenager finished the season 54 points over veteran Andrew Ranger in the largest margin of victory in the standings since 2011. Lapcevich's championship title also broke the all-time NASCAR record as the youngest champion in any NASCAR national or touring series, which was set by 2015 Daytona 500 winner Joey Logano (Logano was 17 years, 3 months, 28 days when he won the NASCAR K&N Pro Series East title in 2007). Source: NASCAR Pinty's Series