Player Page

Cayden Lapcevich

Team: Jeff Lapcevich-76-NPS

Latest News

Recent News

In a season filled with so many accomplishments and record-breaking achievements, 2016 may not have played out the same if it wasn't for the two early season races Cayden Lapcevich didn't win.
And in the end, it got a 16-year-old from Grinsby, Ontario, to the very place he hoped he could reach back when he was just a little kid visiting the race track. Lapcevich collected three wins and nine top fives in 12 races in 2016 en route to becoming the first driver to win the Josten's Rookie of the Year Award and NASCAR Pinty's Series championship in the same season. Dec 27 - 9:58 AM
Source: NASCAR Pinty's Series
More Cayden Lapcevich Player News

Highest Searched Drivers over the last 7 days


 

 