Welcome,
Guest
Logout
|
Profile
|
Contact / Help
|
My Roto
Login
|
Register
|
Contact / Help
|
My Roto
[X]
Player Search Help
To search for a player use one of two formats:
"last name" or "last name, first name"
HOME
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
PL
GOLF
NASCAR
NFL DRAFT
DAILY
FANDUEL
Games
Features
Forums
Mobile
Shop
Tickets
NASCAR Home
Player News
Headlines
Features
Tickets
</>
Click to close (or press Esc)
Player Results
Article Results
MLB PAGES
MLB Home
Player News
Headlines
MLB Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts:
AL
|
NL
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
Most Intriguing Remaining FAs
Dec 26
Encarnacion Under The Tree
Dec 23
2017 Category Sleepers: ERA
Dec 21
Phillies Bet On Buchholz
Dec 21
Familia Facing Suspension?
Dec 19
Dodgers A Dozier Fit?
Dec 16
Back in Blue: Stars Stay in LA
Dec 14
2017 Category Sleepers: SO
Dec 14
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Baseball Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Baseball Tickets
Shop MLB Gear
FANTASY BASEBALL HEADLINES
NYY discussing Robertson in Quintana talks
Red Sox interested in INF Trevor Plouffe
Cardinals 'very much in' on Twins 2B Dozier
Rockies ink Alexi Amarista to one-year deal
Matt Wieters remains on Braves' 'target list'
Jays have considered trading for McCutchen
Bautista willing to consider one-year deal
Giants ink Michael Morse to minor league deal
'Good chance' Josh Hamilton re-signs with TEX
Turner's contract with Dodgers now official
Angels sign Ben Revere to one-year deal
'Strong possibility' Rangers sign Mike Napoli
HardballTalk
ProFootballTalk
ProBasketballTalk
NFL PAGES
NFL Home
Player News
Headlines
NFL Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
Waiver Wire: This Is the End
Dec 27
Getting Defensive: Week 17
Dec 27
Dose: Dez Sinks Lions
Dec 27
Dynasty First Down Week 16
Dec 26
Matchups: Lions at Cowboys
Dec 26
Dose: AFC Playoffs Set
Dec 26
Dose: Bloody Saturday
Dec 25
Week 16 Rankings
Dec 24
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Football Daily Dose
NFL Draft
PARTNERS
Football Tickets
Shop NFL Gear
FANTASY FOOTBALL HEADLINES
Tyron Smith is 'all right' after knee scare
Theo Riddick ramped up 'side work' last week
Bill O'Brien says Texans will 'play to win'
Jerry says playing Romo 'not worth the risk'
Report: Doug Martin to be inactive again Sun
Zenner totals 92 yards, 2 TDs in MNF defeat
Dez Bryant snags 2 TDs, throws one to Witten
Zeke and Dez combine for 5 TDs against Lions
Theo Riddick, Darius Slay inactive for MNF
Jaguars send RB T.J. Yeldon (ankle) to IR
Texans noncommittal on Lamar Miller's status
Jets put Petty (shoulder) on injured reserve
NBA PAGES
NBA Home
Player News
Headlines
NBA Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
NBA Dose: KAT Perfection
Dec 27
NBA Power Rankings: Week 10
Dec 26
Dose: Not So Silent Night
Dec 26
Wired: Top NBA Pickups Week 10
Dec 25
Jabari Parker's Process
Dec 25
Dose: The Christmas Edition
Dec 25
The Week Ahead: Week 10
Dec 24
Dose: Freaky Friday
Dec 24
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Basketball Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Basketball Tickets
Shop NBA Gear
FANTASY BASKETBALL HEADLINES
Mavs sign Pierre Jackson from D-League
Joel Embiid scores 25 w/ full line in loss
Rudy Gay scores 17 despite sore hip
DeMarus Cousins stops Embiid late for win
Jamal Crawford scores 24 points in loss
DeMar DeRozan flirts with triple-double
Nikola Jokic scores 24 w/ 10 rebounds in win
Montrezl Harrell scores 14 in another start
Towns scores 22 on 8-of-8 FGs w/ 3 blocks
Nikola Mirotic scores 20 points on Monday
Welcome back, Dwight Howard scores 20
Tobias Harris scores 21 off bench
NHL PAGES
NHL Home
Player News
Headlines
NHL Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Probables
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
The Christmas Awards
Dec 27
Blue Jackets Red Hot
Dec 26
Dose: Christmas Musings
Dec 26
Waiver Wired: Running Wild
Dec 25
ITC: Christmas Edition
Dec 24
CBJ atop NHL, win streak at 12
Dec 24
A 100 Year Celebration
Dec 23
Jackets win streak reaches 11
Dec 23
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Hockey Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Hockey Tickets
Shop NHL Gear
FANTASY HOCKEY HEADLINES
Braden Holtby in Vezina form lately
Jaromir Jagr selected as 1st star of the week
Mike Sullivan earns 3-year extension from PIT
Steven Stamkos 'doing fine' in his recovery
Evgeni Malkin's next point with be No. 800
Sidney Crosby is still the best
Wild are one of best five-on-five teams
Mika Zibanejad looks for mid-late Jan. return
Desharnais lands on LTIR with knee injury
Mathieu Joseph signs 3-year ELC with Tampa
Maple Leafs recall Jhonas Enroth
Jonathan Drouin exits game vs WSH on Friday
NASCAR PAGES
NAS Home
Player News
Headlines
Features
COLUMNS
11. Martin Truex Jr.
Dec 22
Countdown to the 500: 67 days
Dec 20
Short Flat Tracks
Dec 18
12. Carl Edwards
Dec 15
Look Ahead: Daytona in 74 days
Dec 13
13. Kasey Kahne
Dec 12
14. Kurt Busch
Dec 9
2017 Daytona 500 in 80 days
Dec 7
PARTNERS
NASCAR Tickets
Shop NASCAR Gear
FANTASY NASCAR HEADLINES
Weatherman: 7th in 2016 ARCA Racing Series
Champion's Profile: Lapcevich defies odds
Brad Smith: 6th in 2016 ARCA Racing Series
Champion's Profile: Myers final So. Mod Champ
Myatt Snider in KBM #51 truck for eight races
Harrison Burton to compete in six truck races
Praytor: 5th in 2016 ARCA Racing Series
Truex Jr. named EMPA Driver of the Year
Josh Williams: 4th in 2016 ARCA Racing Series
Champion's Profile: Todd Gilliland
Kurzejewski: 3rd in 2016 ARCA Racing Series
Tom Hessert: 2nd in 2016 ARCA Racing Series
GOLF PAGES
GOLF Home
Player News
Headlines
Features
Injuries
COLUMNS
Top 125: 2016-17 Volume II
Dec 23
Meet the Graduates
Dec 23
Year in Review: ShotLink Style
Dec 15
UBS Hong Kong Open Preview
Dec 5
Hughes overtime winner at RSM
Nov 28
Alfred Dunhill Preview
Nov 28
Australian PGA Preview
Nov 28
Expert Picks: The RSM Classic
Nov 15
PARTNERS
Golf Channel Fantasy Challenge
Play Virtual Golf
Golf Tickets
Shop Golf Products
FANTASY GOLF HEADLINES
Loupe (thumb) targets Palm Springs for return
Van Pelt (labrum) remains quiet ahead of 2017
Mickelson (hernia) recovers over the holidays
Top-ranked Reed returning to Hong Kong Open
NFL DRAFT PAGES
NFL Draft Home
Player News
Headlines
CFB Daily
Features
Podcasts
COLUMNS
ATS Bowl Picks Dec. 26-27
Dec 25
ATS Bowl Picks Dec. 19-24
Dec 18
Saturday ATS bowl predictions
Dec 14
Bowl Confidence Pool Picks
Dec 11
Army-Navy Preview
Dec 8
Week 14: Booms and Busts
Dec 4
Week 14 CFB ATS Predictions
Dec 1
Championship Week Starts/Sits
Nov 29
PARTNERS
NFL-Draft Tickets
Shop College Football Gear
NFL DRAFT HEADLINES
Miss State T Rankin received 2nd round grade
Vandy RB Webb returning to school for 2017
LaTech WR Henderson declaring for the draft
Ty Johnson's 159 yards rushing not enough
Jeremy McNichols to try for NFL dreams in '17
Virginia S Blanding spurns 2017 NFL Draft
Wyoming standout RB Hill opts for NFL Draft
Leach says QB Luke Falk returning for 2017
Fitzgerald rushes for 132 yards, two scores
Four-star LB McBride rings in UGA's Christmas
UConn fires head coach Bob Diaco
Browns can earn No. 1 pick with loss to PIT
PREMIER LEAGUE PAGES
Premier League Home
Player News
Headlines
Rumors
Features
Injuries
Transfers
Depth Charts
COLUMNS
Team News - Week 18
Dec 26
Sean's Super Subs - Week 18
Dec 25
Fuzzy's FPL Favorites - GW18
Dec 24
Mid-season Expert Draft Recap
Dec 23
Late Fitness Check GW18
Dec 23
AM's Perfect XI - Week 18
Dec 23
The Bargain Hunter-Week 18
Dec 22
Stag’s Take - Gameweek 18
Dec 22
PARTNERS
Shop Soccer Gear
PREMIER LEAGUE HEADLINES
Rooney likely to remain on the sidelines
Wenger optimistic Walcott will return on NYD
City boost ahead of their trip to Liverpool
Robertson's foul opens the floodgates
Walcott missed out with a minor knock
Manchester City keep pace on Boxing Day
Boxing Day Blues for Bournemouth
Pedro fires Chelsea to 12th straight win
Giroud header saves Arsenal's blushes
Manchester United wins fourth straight
Llorente stays hot but Swans continue to sink
Moyes denied points in Old Trafford return
FEATURED BLOGS
HardballTalk
ProFootballTalk
ProBasketballTalk
ProHockeyTalk
CollegeFootballTalk
GolfTalkCentral
CollegeFootballTalk
Off the Bench
ProSoccerTalk
NBC SPORTS TALK
HardballTalk
» HBT on NBCSports.com
ProFootballTalk
» PFT on NBCSports.com
ProBasketballTalk
» PBT on NBCSports.com
ProHockeyTalk
» PHT on NBCSports.com
CollegeFootballTalk
» CFT on NBCSports.com
GolfTalkCentral
» GTC on GolfChannel.com
CollegeBasketballTalk
College hoops news and rumors
» CBT on NBCSports.com
Off the Bench
An irreverent, offbeat look at sports
» OTB on NBCSports.com
ProSoccerTalk
» PST on NBCSports.com
FANTASY GAMES
Golf Channel Challenge
Yahoo! Baseball
Yahoo! Basketball
Yahoo! Hockey
Yahoo! Soccer
Yahoo! Auto
Yahoo! Games
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Baseball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Basketball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Hockey
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Football
Player Page
Close
|
Full Depth Charts
Cayden Lapcevich
Team:
Jeff Lapcevich-76-NPS
Latest News
Recent News
In a season filled with so many accomplishments and record-breaking achievements, 2016 may not have played out the same if it wasn't for the two early season races Cayden Lapcevich didn't win.
And in the end, it got a 16-year-old from Grinsby, Ontario, to the very place he hoped he could reach back when he was just a little kid visiting the race track. Lapcevich collected three wins and nine top fives in 12 races in 2016 en route to becoming the first driver to win the Josten's Rookie of the Year Award and NASCAR Pinty's Series championship in the same season.
Dec 27 - 9:58 AM
Source:
NASCAR Pinty's Series
Cayden Lapcevich, the 2016 NASCAR Pinty's Series champion is also the Josten’s Rookie of the Year for the series. He becomes the first driver to win both awards in the same year.
The 16 year-old high school senior outdistanced Kevin Lacroix to win the prestigious honor and felt he was able to get the award based on his improvement on road courses. "The way I raced on road courses last year winning this honor really surprised me," said Lapcevich, who has already been recognized as the youngest champion in NASCAR history in the national or touring series. "I was afraid I was lose points to Kevin (Lacroix) on the road courses but we were able to be consistent on them this year and that really made the difference for our team." Lapcevich won Josten’s Rookie of the Race honors this season at eight of the 12 events on the 2016 schedule.
Sep 30 - 7:20 PM
Source:
NASCAR Pinty's Series
16 year-old rookie Cayden Lapcevich celebrated winning the 2016 NASCAR Pinty's Series Championship after the season finale Kawartha 250 at Ontario's Kawartha Speedway.
Lapcevich, who initially planned to compete part-time this season, finished the year with three wins and was the only driver to finish in the top-10 in all 12 events. The Grimsby, Ontario, teenager finished the season 54 points over veteran Andrew Ranger in the largest margin of victory in the standings since 2011. Lapcevich's championship title also broke the all-time NASCAR record as the youngest champion in any NASCAR national or touring series, which was set by 2015 Daytona 500 winner Joey Logano (Logano was 17 years, 3 months, 28 days when he won the NASCAR K&N Pro Series East title in 2007).
Sep 18 - 7:18 PM
Source:
NASCAR Pinty's Series
Cayden Lapcevich (No. 76 Fastline Motorsports Dodge) has made 16 career starts in the NASCAR Pinty’s Series and recorded his first career win at Wyant Group Raceway in July. He picked up his second win three weeks ago in Riverside.
Enters this race leading the NPS points standings by 30 points over Andrew Ranger (415-385). Finished sixth in his lone start at Ontario's Kawartha Speedway last year and he will clinch the 2016 NASCAR Pinty’s Series championship when he takes the green flag.
Sep 14 - 9:12 PM
Champion's Profile: Lapcevich defies odds
Dec 27 - 9:58 AM
Cayden Lapcevich scores Jostens Rookie Award
Sep 30 - 7:20 PM
Lapcevich wins NASCAR Pinty's Series title
Sep 18 - 7:18 PM
Cayden Lapcevich: Kawartha 250 advance
Sep 14 - 9:12 PM
More Cayden Lapcevich Player News
Highest Searched Drivers
over the last 7 days
1
T. Gilliland
W16
(1972)
2
D. Coby
H02
(1724)
3
J. Haley
824
(1693)
4
T. Hessert
A25
(1685)
5
M. Kurzejewski
A52
(1679)
6
M. Truex Jr.
78
(1629)
7
T. Praytor
A09
(1540)
8
J. Williams
A06
(1539)
9
H. Burton
E12
(1533)
10
B. Myers
J01
(1261)
Player Page
Recent News
Related News
Team News
NASCAR Tickets
Headlines
11. Martin Truex Jr.
Dec 22
Martin Truex Jr. had a career year, but he failed to finish as many times as he won and that made him a difficult fantasy choice.
More NAS Columns
»
11. Martin Truex Jr.
Dec 22
»
Countdown to the 500: 67 days
Dec 20
»
Short Flat Tracks
Dec 18
»
12. Carl Edwards
Dec 15
»
Look Ahead: Daytona in 74 days
Dec 13
»
13. Kasey Kahne
Dec 12
»
14. Kurt Busch
Dec 9
»
2017 Daytona 500 in 80 days
Dec 7
NAS Headlines
»
Weatherman: 7th in 2016 ARCA Racing Series
»
Champion's Profile: Lapcevich defies odds
»
Brad Smith: 6th in 2016 ARCA Racing Series
»
Champion's Profile: Myers final So. Mod Champ
»
Myatt Snider in KBM #51 truck for eight races
»
Harrison Burton to compete in six truck races
»
Praytor: 5th in 2016 ARCA Racing Series
»
Truex Jr. named EMPA Driver of the Year
»
Josh Williams: 4th in 2016 ARCA Racing Series
»
Champion's Profile: Todd Gilliland
»
Kurzejewski: 3rd in 2016 ARCA Racing Series
»
Tom Hessert: 2nd in 2016 ARCA Racing Series
NAS Links
»
Get your NASCAR gear!
»
Get NASCAR tickets
»
NASCAR headlines
Site Links
Advertising
Jobs
Help / Contact Us
Privacy Policy
AdChoices
Terms of Service
Site Map
Independent Programming Report
Tickets
Sports Jobs
Facebook
Facebook
Twitter
Rotoworld - @Rotoworld
Football - @Rotoworld_FB
Baseball - @Rotoworld_BB
Basketball - @Rotoworld_BK
Hockey - @Rotoworld_HK
Golf - @RotoworldGolf
NFL Draft - @Rotoworld_Draft
Premier League - @Rotoworld_PL
Fantasy Guides
Baseball Draft Guide
Baseball Season Pass
Football Draft Guide
Football Season Pass
Basketball Draft Guide
Basketball Season Pass
Hockey Draft Guide
Hockey Season Pass
2016 © NBC Sports Digital.
All Rights Reserved