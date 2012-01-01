Player Page

Dave Sapienza

Team: Judy Thilberg-36-WMT
Age / DOB:  (52) / 5/11/1965

Dave Sapienza (No. 36 Sapienza Enterprise Chevrolet) finished second in Saturday night's NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour (NWMT) Buzz Chew Chevrolet-Cadillac 200 at Riverhead (NY) Raceway.
He started 11th in the lineup and completed all laps of the 208-lap race. Sapienza competed in all six NWMT races so far this season, is currently 11th in the 2017 championship standings after this event. Jun 27 - 10:26 PM
