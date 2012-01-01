Dave Sapienza Team: Judy Thilberg-36-WMT Age / DOB: (52) / 5/11/1965

Dave Sapienza (No. 36 Sapienza Enterprise Chevrolet) finished second in Saturday night's NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour (NWMT) Buzz Chew Chevrolet-Cadillac 200 at Riverhead (NY) Raceway. He started 11th in the lineup and completed all laps of the 208-lap race. Sapienza competed in all six NWMT races so far this season, is currently 11th in the 2017 championship standings after this event.

Dave Sapienza (No. 36 Sapienza Enterprise Chevrolet) finished 20th in Wednesday night's NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour (NWMT) Thompson 125 at Thompson (CT) Speedway Motorsports Park. He started 16th in the lineup and completed 104 laps of the 125-lap race. Sapienza, who competed in all five NWMT races so far this season, slipped one spot to 11th in the 2017 championship standings after this event.

Dave Sapienza (No. 36 Sapienza Enterprise Chevrolet) finished 14th in Saturday's NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour (NWMT) City of Hampton 150 at Langley Speedway in Hampton, VA. He started seventh in the lineup and completed all laps of the 156-lap race. Sapienza, who competed in all four NWMT races so far this season, is currently 10th in the 2017 championship standings after this event.