Kevin Lacroix Team: Sylvain Lacroix-74-NPS Age / DOB: (28) / 3/14/1989

Latest News Recent News

Kevin Lacroix (No. 74 Bumper to Bumper/Total/Gates/Go Fast Dodge) finished fifth in Saturday night's NASCAR Pinty's Series Choko/Fast Eddie 250 at Delaware Speedway in Ontario. He started second in the lineup, led a race-high 126 laps and completed all laps of the 250-lap race. Lacroix continues as the points leader in the 2017 NPS championship standings. He leads Alex Labbe (winner of the race) by three points.

Kevin Lacroix (No. 74 Dodge) finally figured out Canadian Tire Motorsport Park last fall, and the off-season did nothing to slow him down. Nor did the rain that arrived in force in the final laps of Sunday's NASCAR Pinty's Series season-opening Can-Am 200. The Saint-Eustache, Quebec, driver scored his second win in a row at the famous 2.459-mile road course. He won the E3 Spark Plug Pole Award Saturday, and then drove by Andrew Ranger on the final lap of Sunday's race for his fifth career win. A Lap 49 caution forced the race into overtime, with Lacroix and Ranger swapping the lead multiple times over the final turns before Lacroix pulled away for the win by 1.916 seconds. Source: NASCAR Pinty's Series

Kevin Lacroix (No. 74 Bumper to Bumper/Total/Gates Dodge) set a blistering pace (1 minute, 22.810 seconds - 106.9 mph) to claim the E3 Spark Plugs Pole Award Saturday in qualifying for Sunday's NASCAR Pinty's Series season-opening Can-Am 200 at Canadian Tire Motorsport Park. Lacroix's fast time was three-tenths quicker than second place, and the Saint-Eustache, Quebec, driver narrowly missed the track record of 1:22.770 set by Alex Tagliani last fall. Tagliani, who was fastest during practice, will start second after a qualifying lap of 1:23.166 (106.443). L.P Dumoulin will roll off third. Gary Klutt and Alex Labbe will lineup fourth and fifth, respectively. Source: NASCAR Pinty's Series