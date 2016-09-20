Player Page

Kevin Lacroix

Team: Sylvain Lacroix-74-NPS
Age / DOB:  (28) / 3/14/1989

Kevin Lacroix (No. 74 Bumper to Bumper/Total/Gates/Go Fast Dodge) finished fifth in Saturday night's NASCAR Pinty's Series Choko/Fast Eddie 250 at Delaware Speedway in Ontario.
He started second in the lineup, led a race-high 126 laps and completed all laps of the 250-lap race. Lacroix continues as the points leader in the 2017 NPS championship standings. He leads Alex Labbe (winner of the race) by three points. Jun 5 - 9:03 PM
