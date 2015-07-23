Bobby Pierce and the MB Motorsports crew are hoping that the third time is a charm for the #63 Premier Waste Services/Allgayer/Oakwood Tire Chevy Silverado.

Pierce is heading back to the famed Eldora Speedway, hoping to finally bring home the trophy from the Eldora Dirt Derby. "Eldora is the premier race of the year for our team," says team owner Mike Mittler. "Twice now Bobby has almost won it all. Last year we sat on the pole, led the most laps and if not for a transmission issue, were in position to bring home the checkers- and Bobby was sick as a dog when he did it. That was an unbelievable performance on Bobby’s part. Unbelievable. The year before, Bobby sat on the pole and came home second. Here’s hoping the third time’s the proverbial charm."