He started 10th in the lineup and completed all laps of the 200-lap race. Official series points are not available at this time, but Braden, who has competed in two of the 13 ARCA races so far this season was 85th in driver championship standings heading into Winchester.

Travis Braden turned a lot of heads when he steered his West Virginia University (WVU)-Platinum Express Chevrolet to victory lane at Lucas Oil Raceway in his career-first ARCA Racing Series presented by Menards attempt last July.

As a full-time engineering dual major student at WVU, Braden just announced some exciting plans for the 2016 race season. "This past weekend, I met with the late model team I drove for last year. I’m going to be driving for Platinum Motorsports again this year," Braden said. "We’ll pick and choose and run the big late model races. They have a trucking company – Platinum Express – out of Dayton, Ohio. Now we can collectively reach out for the support we need to expand our ARCA Racing Series ambitions. The first ARCA race on my schedule will, more than likely, be the first Pocono or Michigan in June."