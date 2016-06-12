Player Page

Travis Braden

Team: Don Fike-27-ARCA
Age / DOB:  (23) / 3/25/1994

Travis Braden (No. 27 MatrixCare / Consonus Healthcare Ford) finished fourth in Sunday's ARCA Racing Series Winchester ARCA 200 at Winchester (IN) Speedway.
He started 10th in the lineup and completed all laps of the 200-lap race. Official series points are not available at this time, but Braden, who has competed in two of the 13 ARCA races so far this season was 85th in driver championship standings heading into Winchester. Aug 7 - 11:36 AM
