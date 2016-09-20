Larry Jackson (No. 25 CBRT/Piloti Ford) was credited with a 17th place DNF in Saturday night's NASCAR Pinty's Series Choko/Fast Eddie 250 at Delaware Speedway in Ontario.

He started 12th on the grid but only made it to lap two of the 250-lap race before exiting the event (Crash). Jackson, who competed in both Pinty's races so far this year, is currently 13th in the 2017 championship standings after this event.