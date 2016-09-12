Player Page

Anthony Simone

Team: Peter Simone-95-NPS
Age / DOB:  (37) / 12/13/1979

Latest News

Recent News

Anthony Simone (No. 95 Innovative Plumbing/Ink Your Ride Dodge) was credited with a 16th place DNF in Saturday night's NASCAR Pinty's Series Choko/Fast Eddie 250 at Delaware Speedway in Ontario.
He started 18th on the grid and completed 102 laps of the 250-lap race before exiting the event (Rear End). Simone, who competed in both Pinty's races so far this year, is currently 12th in the 2017 championship standings after this event. Jun 5 - 2:14 PM
More Anthony Simone Player News

Highest Searched Drivers over the last 7 days


 

 