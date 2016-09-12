Anthony Simone (No. 95 Innovative Plumbing/Ink Your Ride Dodge) was credited with a 16th place DNF in Saturday night's NASCAR Pinty's Series Choko/Fast Eddie 250 at Delaware Speedway in Ontario.

He started 18th on the grid and completed 102 laps of the 250-lap race before exiting the event (Rear End). Simone, who competed in both Pinty's races so far this year, is currently 12th in the 2017 championship standings after this event.