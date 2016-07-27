Player Page

Chad Finchum

Team: Martin-McClure Racing-39-KNE
Age / DOB:  (22) / 9/22/1994

Chad Finchum has dreamed about racing in a NASCAR National Touring Series event his entire life and, on Saturday, that dream will come true when the Tennessee driver makes his NASCAR XFINITY Series debut.
The 22-year-old from Knoxville, Tennessee is a former NASCAR Whelen All-American Series champion at Tennessee’s Kingsport Speedway and a past winner in the NASCAR K&N Pro Series East. Now, he has finally reached the upper echelon of NASCAR racing as he heads East to compete in Saturday’s One Main Financial 200 at Dover International Speedway, driving Carl Long and MBM Motorsports' (No. 40 Chevrolet Camaro). Jun 2 - 12:14 PM
