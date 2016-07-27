Welcome,
Chad Finchum set for XFINITY debut at Dover
Daniel Suarez is fastest rookie in Dover P1
Matt Kenseth second-fast in Dover Practice 1
Kyle Larson fastest in Dover Cup Practice 1
New sponsor for Cody Ware at Monster Mile
McLeod welcomes Jordan Anderson at Dover
Matt Tifft: best 10-laps in 1st NXS practice
Kyle Larson paces Dover XFINITY Practice 1
Heroes Haven sponsors Smithley at Dover
Truex: Top 10 laps in last Truck practice
Gragson fastest in final Dover truck practice
Kyle Larson: Double Duty at the Monster Mile
Chad Finchum
Team:
Martin-McClure Racing-39-KNE
Age / DOB:
(
22
) / 9/22/1994
Latest News
Recent News
Chad Finchum has dreamed about racing in a NASCAR National Touring Series event his entire life and, on Saturday, that dream will come true when the Tennessee driver makes his NASCAR XFINITY Series debut.
The 22-year-old from Knoxville, Tennessee is a former NASCAR Whelen All-American Series champion at Tennessee’s Kingsport Speedway and a past winner in the NASCAR K&N Pro Series East. Now, he has finally reached the upper echelon of NASCAR racing as he heads East to compete in Saturday’s One Main Financial 200 at Dover International Speedway, driving Carl Long and MBM Motorsports' (No. 40 Chevrolet Camaro).
Jun 2 - 12:14 PM
Source:
PopularSpeed.com
Chad Finchum (No. 39 Emory & Henry College/WEHC 99.7 FM Toyota) scored a 25th place finish in Saturday's NASCAR K&N Pro Series-East (NKNPSE) Zombie Auto 125 at Bristol (TN) Motor Speedway.
He started 11th in the lineup and completed all laps of the rain-shortened 70-lap event. Finchum, who competed in one of the three NKNPSE races so far this year, is currently 26th in the 2017 NKNPSE point standings after this event.
Apr 23 - 8:21 PM
Chad Finchum (No. 39 Reynolds Wrap Toyota) making the third NASCAR K&N Pro Series East start of the season and the 15th start of his career spread out over five seasons.
He won at Bristol Motor Speedway in April.
Wed, Jul 27, 2016 11:30:00 AM
Chad Finchum, the Knoxville, Tennessee native rocketed away from defending race-winner Kyle Benjamin on the final restart with 10 laps left in Saturday's Pitt Lite 125 at Bristol Motor Speedway to capture the checkered flag – his first NASCAR K&N Pro Series East victory in 13 career starts.
The 21-year-old took control on Lap 14 and was able to defend the top-spot from a charging Benjamin throughout the race. The victory also marked the first win for second-year team, Martin-McClure Racing. The local team, owned by NASCAR XFINITY Series drivers Eric McClure and Hal Martin, announced earlier in the week their plans to race a partial K&N East schedule this season. Benjamin finished second, followed by Kaz Grala, Justin Haley and Dillon Bassett.
Sun, Apr 17, 2016 12:13:00 AM
Source:
NASCAR K&N Pro Series East
Chad Finchum set for XFINITY debut at Dover
Jun 2 - 12:14 PM
Chad Finchum: Zombie Auto 125 results
Apr 23 - 8:21 PM
Chad Finchum: K&N East-West Combined advance
Wed, Jul 27, 2016 11:30:00 AM
Finchum flies To victory at Hometown Track
Sun, Apr 17, 2016 12:13:00 AM
More Chad Finchum Player News
Highest Searched Drivers
over the last 7 days
1
K. Busch
18
(1197)
2
A. Dillon
3
(1101)
3
K. Harvick
4
(1031)
4
D. Earnhardt Jr.
88
(981)
5
K. Busch
41
(981)
6
D. Hamlin
11
(821)
7
C. Buescher
37
(809)
8
B. Gaughan
762
(796)
9
R. Newman
31
(779)
10
M. Truex Jr.
78
(733)
Headlines
Chasing Dover (Spring)
Jun 1
NASCAR’s win-and-in format is currently impacting the playoff field in a major way and it is likely to continue to do so for the remainder of the 12 regular season races.
More NAS Columns
»
Chasing Dover (Spring)
Jun 1
»
Caps After Charlotte (Spring)
May 30
»
Wrapup: Charlotte
May 29
»
Update: Charlotte (Spring)
May 27
»
Coke 600 Stats
May 26
»
DFS: Kansas (Spring)
May 25
»
Wrapup: CMS All-Star, Trucks
May 21
»
Chasing Charlotte (Spring)
May 19
NAS Headlines
»
Chad Finchum set for XFINITY debut at Dover
»
Daniel Suarez is fastest rookie in Dover P1
»
Matt Kenseth second-fast in Dover Practice 1
»
Kyle Larson fastest in Dover Cup Practice 1
»
New sponsor for Cody Ware at Monster Mile
»
McLeod welcomes Jordan Anderson at Dover
»
Matt Tifft: best 10-laps in 1st NXS practice
»
Kyle Larson paces Dover XFINITY Practice 1
»
Heroes Haven sponsors Smithley at Dover
»
Truex: Top 10 laps in last Truck practice
»
Gragson fastest in final Dover truck practice
»
Kyle Larson: Double Duty at the Monster Mile
