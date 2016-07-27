Chad Finchum Team: Martin-McClure Racing-39-KNE Age / DOB: (22) / 9/22/1994

Chad Finchum has dreamed about racing in a NASCAR National Touring Series event his entire life and, on Saturday, that dream will come true when the Tennessee driver makes his NASCAR XFINITY Series debut. The 22-year-old from Knoxville, Tennessee is a former NASCAR Whelen All-American Series champion at Tennessee’s Kingsport Speedway and a past winner in the NASCAR K&N Pro Series East. Now, he has finally reached the upper echelon of NASCAR racing as he heads East to compete in Saturday’s One Main Financial 200 at Dover International Speedway, driving Carl Long and MBM Motorsports' (No. 40 Chevrolet Camaro). Source: PopularSpeed.com

Chad Finchum (No. 39 Emory & Henry College/WEHC 99.7 FM Toyota) scored a 25th place finish in Saturday's NASCAR K&N Pro Series-East (NKNPSE) Zombie Auto 125 at Bristol (TN) Motor Speedway. He started 11th in the lineup and completed all laps of the rain-shortened 70-lap event. Finchum, who competed in one of the three NKNPSE races so far this year, is currently 26th in the 2017 NKNPSE point standings after this event.

Chad Finchum (No. 39 Reynolds Wrap Toyota) making the third NASCAR K&N Pro Series East start of the season and the 15th start of his career spread out over five seasons. He won at Bristol Motor Speedway in April.