A.J. Fike Team: Don Fike-27-ARCA Age / DOB: (36) / 12/29/1980

A.J. Fike brings a lot of extra flavor to the ARCA Racing Series presented by Menards tour. A very successful open-wheel racer by trade, he can also get it done in a big heavy stock car, evidenced by his runner-up finish on the Springfield Mile Dirt, which the Galesburg, Illinois native considers his hometown track, not to mention his favorite on the ARCA tour. The fact that Fike is a two-time USAC Silver Crown winner of the prestigious Tony Bettenhausen 100 at Springfield and the 2015 ARCA winner only adds to his interesting story. Based on the news coming out his race shop, we'll be seeing a lot more of AJ in '17. Source: ARCA Racing Series Video

A.J. Fike (No. 27 MatrixCare/Consonus Healthcare Ford) finished 14th in Friday night's ARCA Racing Series season-ending Kansas ARCA 150 at Kansas Speedway (Kansas City, KS). He started 9th in the lineup and completed 99 laps of the 100-lap race. Fike, who has competed in 15 of the 20 ARCA races this year, closed out the season 9th in the 2016 championship standings.

A.J. Fike (No. 27 MatrixCare / Consonus Healthcare Ford) finished 9th in Saturday night's Crosley 150 at Kentucky Speedway (Sparta, KY). He started 16th in the lineup and completed all laps of the 102-lap race. Fike, who has competed in 14 of the 19 ARCA races so far this season, is currently 10th in the 2016 championship standings after this event.