A.J. Fike

Team: Don Fike-27-ARCA
Age / DOB:  (36) / 12/29/1980

A.J. Fike brings a lot of extra flavor to the ARCA Racing Series presented by Menards tour.
A very successful open-wheel racer by trade, he can also get it done in a big heavy stock car, evidenced by his runner-up finish on the Springfield Mile Dirt, which the Galesburg, Illinois native considers his hometown track, not to mention his favorite on the ARCA tour. The fact that Fike is a two-time USAC Silver Crown winner of the prestigious Tony Bettenhausen 100 at Springfield and the 2015 ARCA winner only adds to his interesting story. Based on the news coming out his race shop, we'll be seeing a lot more of AJ in '17. Dec 29 - 1:25 PM
Source: ARCA Racing Series Video
