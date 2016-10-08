Welcome,
Trey Hutchens
Team:
Hutchens Motorsports-14-KNE
Age / DOB:
(
19
) / 5/20/1998
Latest News
Recent News
Trey Hutchens (No. 14 Boninfante Friction Inc Chevrolet) scored a 10th place finish in Saturday night's NASCAR K&N Pro Series-East (NKNPSE) Memphis 125 at Memphis International Raceway in Millington, TN.
He started seventh in the lineup and completed all laps of the 125-lap event. Hutchens, who competed in three of the six NKNPSE races so far this year, is currently 17th in the 2017 NKNPSE point standings after this event.
Jun 5 - 8:48 PM
Trey Hutchens (No. 14 Hutchens Motorsports Chevrolet) scored a 15th place finish in Sunday night's NASCAR K&N Pro Series-East (NKNPSE) season-opening Jet Tools 150 at Florida's New Smyrna Int'l Speedway.
He started 19th in the lineup and completed all laps of the 150-lap event. Hutchens is currently 15th in the 2017 NKNPSE point standings after this event.
Feb 20 - 1:06 AM
Trey Hutchens III (No. 15 Hayes Jewelers Chevrolet) finished 10th in Thursday night's NASCAR Whelen Southern Modified Tour (NWSMT) season-ending Southern Slam 150 at Charlotte (NC) Motor Speedway’s 0.25-mile track.
He started 14th in the lineup and completed all laps of the 150-lap race. Hutchens, who competed in seven of the 11 NWSMT races this year, closed out the season 12th in the 2016 championship standings.
Sat, Oct 8, 2016 08:48:00 PM
Trey Hutchens (No. 14 Wix Filters Chevrolet) scored an 11th place finish in Saturday night's NASCAR K&N Pro Series-East (NKNPSE) season-ending Dover 125 at Delaware's Dover Int'l Speedway.
He started 20th in the lineup and completed all laps of the 126-lap event. Hutchens, who competed in 8 of the 14 NKNPSE races this year, closed out the season 18th in the 2016 championship point standings.
Sun, Oct 2, 2016 09:07:00 PM
Trey Hutchens: Memphis 125 results
Jun 5 - 8:48 PM
Trey Hutchens: Jet Tools 150 results
Feb 20 - 1:06 AM
Trey Hutchens III: Southern Slam 150 results
Sat, Oct 8, 2016 08:48:00 PM
Trey Hutchens: Dover 125 results
Sun, Oct 2, 2016 09:07:00 PM
More Trey Hutchens Player News
Wrapup: Dover Int'l Speedway
Jun 4
Wrap-up of the top NASCAR races held this past weekend at Dover (DE) International Speedway.
