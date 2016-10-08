Player Page

Trey Hutchens

Team: Hutchens Motorsports-14-KNE
Age / DOB:  (19) / 5/20/1998

Trey Hutchens (No. 14 Boninfante Friction Inc Chevrolet) scored a 10th place finish in Saturday night's NASCAR K&N Pro Series-East (NKNPSE) Memphis 125 at Memphis International Raceway in Millington, TN.
He started seventh in the lineup and completed all laps of the 125-lap event. Hutchens, who competed in three of the six NKNPSE races so far this year, is currently 17th in the 2017 NKNPSE point standings after this event. Jun 5 - 8:48 PM
