Trey Hutchens Team: Hutchens Motorsports-14-KNE Age / DOB: (19) / 5/20/1998

Trey Hutchens (No. 14 Boninfante Friction Inc Chevrolet) scored a 10th place finish in Saturday night's NASCAR K&N Pro Series-East (NKNPSE) Memphis 125 at Memphis International Raceway in Millington, TN. He started seventh in the lineup and completed all laps of the 125-lap event. Hutchens, who competed in three of the six NKNPSE races so far this year, is currently 17th in the 2017 NKNPSE point standings after this event.

Trey Hutchens (No. 14 Hutchens Motorsports Chevrolet) scored a 15th place finish in Sunday night's NASCAR K&N Pro Series-East (NKNPSE) season-opening Jet Tools 150 at Florida's New Smyrna Int'l Speedway. He started 19th in the lineup and completed all laps of the 150-lap event. Hutchens is currently 15th in the 2017 NKNPSE point standings after this event.

Trey Hutchens III (No. 15 Hayes Jewelers Chevrolet) finished 10th in Thursday night's NASCAR Whelen Southern Modified Tour (NWSMT) season-ending Southern Slam 150 at Charlotte (NC) Motor Speedway’s 0.25-mile track. He started 14th in the lineup and completed all laps of the 150-lap race. Hutchens, who competed in seven of the 11 NWSMT races this year, closed out the season 12th in the 2016 championship standings.