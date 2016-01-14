Anthony Kumpen Team: Precision Performance Mtspts-46-NXS Age / DOB: (38) / 11/3/1978

Latest News Recent News

Reigning NASCAR Whelen Euro Series Champion Anthony Kumpen will return to the NASCAR XFINITY Series (NXS) in 2017 thanks to the Nexteer Road to Daytona program. He benefited from the prize awarded by NWES for his 2016 title to help him building this campaign which will include at least two races at the wheel of the Precision Performance Motorsports' #46 LeasePlan Chevrolet Camaro at Daytona and at Mid-Ohio. Before his European title defense campaign in Valencia in April, he will race for the second time in the NXS season opener on February 25 at Daytona. In 2016, the Belgian finished a solid 26th in his first ever outing on the 2.5-mile oval. During the NWES summer break he will return to the US to enter his first NXS road course race on August 12 at Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course. The two-time Euro-NASCAR Champion aims to capitalize on his road course experience and success to bring home a strong result.-Kumpen PR

2014 NASCAR Whelen Euro Series Champion Anthony Kumpen will make his fourth NASCAR XFINITY Series start and third in a row with Precision Performance Motorsports in the PowerShares QQQ 300 at Daytona International Speedway on Saturday, February 20th, 2016. Kumpen will be piloting the No. 46 LeasePlan Chevrolet Camaro. Kumpen’s XFINITY Series start at Daytona International Speedway will be part of the Nexteer Road to Daytona program – the path designed by the NASCAR Whelen Euro Series and Nexteer Automotive to bring European drivers to race in NASCAR in the US. Kumpen competed in three XFINITY Series races in 2015 in order to gain NASCAR approval to race at the famed superspeedway. The road course racer acquired valuable experience at each venue, exceeding expectations each week and besting many circle-track veterans. Source: Precision Performance Motorsports