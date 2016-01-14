Welcome,
Player Results
Article Results
COLUMNS
Dose: Bledsoe's Bombardment
Jan 23
Live NBA Chat: Monday @ 2pm ET
Jan 23
Wired: Top NBA Pickups Week 14
Jan 22
David Lee's New Fantasy Lease
Jan 22
Dose: Kawhi Is That Guy
Jan 22
The Week Ahead: Week 14
Jan 21
Jan. 20 NBA DFS Podcast
Jan 21
Dose: Rudy Go-Monstert
Jan 21
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Basketball Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Basketball Tickets
Shop NBA Gear
FANTASY BASKETBALL HEADLINES
Isaiah Whitehead scores career-high 19 points
Dewayne Dedmon scores 10 on 4-of-5 FGs
Austin Rivers (ankle) available to return
Terrence Jones starting for Anthony Davis
Marvin Williams (toe) returns to game
Steven Adams (concussion) will play Monday
Dewayne Dedmon starting, Lee to bench
Kyle Anderson starting for Kawhi Leonard
C.J. Miles starting, Glenn Robinson to bench
Jon Leuer starting, Tobias Harris to bench
Kentavious Caldwell-Pope starting Monday
Anthony Davis (quad) officially out Monday
Full Depth Charts
Anthony Kumpen
Team:
Precision Performance Mtspts-46-NXS
Age / DOB:
(
38
) / 11/3/1978
Latest News
Recent News
Reigning NASCAR Whelen Euro Series Champion Anthony Kumpen will return to the NASCAR XFINITY Series (NXS) in 2017 thanks to the Nexteer Road to Daytona program.
He benefited from the prize awarded by NWES for his 2016 title to help him building this campaign which will include at least two races at the wheel of the Precision Performance Motorsports' #46 LeasePlan Chevrolet Camaro at Daytona and at Mid-Ohio. Before his European title defense campaign in Valencia in April, he will race for the second time in the NXS season opener on February 25 at Daytona. In 2016, the Belgian finished a solid 26th in his first ever outing on the 2.5-mile oval. During the NWES summer break he will return to the US to enter his first NXS road course race on August 12 at Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course. The two-time Euro-NASCAR Champion aims to capitalize on his road course experience and success to bring home a strong result.-Kumpen PR
Jan 23 - 9:36 PM
2014 NASCAR Whelen Euro Series Champion Anthony Kumpen will make his fourth NASCAR XFINITY Series start and third in a row with Precision Performance Motorsports in the PowerShares QQQ 300 at Daytona International Speedway on Saturday, February 20th, 2016.
Kumpen will be piloting the No. 46 LeasePlan Chevrolet Camaro. Kumpen’s XFINITY Series start at Daytona International Speedway will be part of the Nexteer Road to Daytona program – the path designed by the NASCAR Whelen Euro Series and Nexteer Automotive to bring European drivers to race in NASCAR in the US. Kumpen competed in three XFINITY Series races in 2015 in order to gain NASCAR approval to race at the famed superspeedway. The road course racer acquired valuable experience at each venue, exceeding expectations each week and besting many circle-track veterans.
Thu, Jan 14, 2016 12:19:00 PM
Source:
Precision Performance Motorsports
After posting a solid finish in his summer debut, the 2014 NASCAR Whelen Euro Series champion Anthony Kumpen will return to the NASCAR XFINITY Series this weekend at the Phoenix International Speedway in the DAV 200 Honoring America's Veterans, presented by Great Clips.
The Belgian will drive the Precision Performance Motorsport #55 Nexteer Automotive Chevrolet Camaro. His campaign is part of the Nexteer Road To Daytona program – the path designed by Nexteer and the NASCAR Whelen Euro Series to bring European drivers to race in NASCAR in the United States – and will see the 37-year-old from Hasselt-native compete also in the the Ford Ecoboost 300 at the Homestead-Miami Speedway, on November 21st, before focusing on the February 2016 NXS event at Daytona International Speedway.
Tue, Nov 10, 2015 12:32:00 PM
Source:
NASCAR Euro Series
Kumpen to enter two XFINITY events in 2017
Jan 23 - 9:36 PM
Anthony Kumpen to race Daytona for PPM
Thu, Jan 14, 2016 12:19:00 PM
Anthony Kumpen's 'Road to Daytona' resumes
Tue, Nov 10, 2015 12:32:00 PM
More Anthony Kumpen Player News
Player Page
Recent News
Related News
Team News
NASCAR Tickets
Headlines
