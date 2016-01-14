Player Page

Anthony Kumpen

Team: Precision Performance Mtspts-46-NXS
Age / DOB:  (38) / 11/3/1978

Reigning NASCAR Whelen Euro Series Champion Anthony Kumpen will return to the NASCAR XFINITY Series (NXS) in 2017 thanks to the Nexteer Road to Daytona program.
He benefited from the prize awarded by NWES for his 2016 title to help him building this campaign which will include at least two races at the wheel of the Precision Performance Motorsports' #46 LeasePlan Chevrolet Camaro at Daytona and at Mid-Ohio. Before his European title defense campaign in Valencia in April, he will race for the second time in the NXS season opener on February 25 at Daytona. In 2016, the Belgian finished a solid 26th in his first ever outing on the 2.5-mile oval. During the NWES summer break he will return to the US to enter his first NXS road course race on August 12 at Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course. The two-time Euro-NASCAR Champion aims to capitalize on his road course experience and success to bring home a strong result.-Kumpen PR Jan 23 - 9:36 PM
