Harrison Burton Team: HScott Mspt w/Justin Marks-12-KNE Age / DOB: (16) / 10/9/2000

Harrison Burton will compete in six NASCAR Camping World Truck Series races behind the wheel of the No. 51 Tundra in 2017. His schedule begins April 1 at Martinsville (Va.) Speedway and also includes Dover (Del.) International Speedway June 2, Iowa Speedway in Newton June 23, Eldora Speedway in Rossburg, Ohio July 19, Bristol (Tenn.) Motor Speedway Aug. 16 and Martinsville (Va.) Speedway Oct. 28. The NASCAR Next product competed full-time in the NASCAR K&N Pro Series East in 2016, earning one pole and a seventh-place finish in the final point standings as a rookie. Burton collected three Super Late Model victories this year, including a Southern Super Series victory at Five Flags Speedway in Pensacola, Fla., and also earned a third-place finish in his ARCA Racing Series debut at Iowa Speedway in Newton. Burton, the son of former NASCAR driver Jeff Burton, made his Truck Series debut with KBM at Martinsville in October of 2016. Source: Kyle Busch Motorsports

Harrison Burton is set to make his NASCAR Camping World Truck Series debut this Saturday at Martinsville (Va.) Speedway in the Texas Roadhouse 200. The second-generation racer has found success in many different series at the young age of 16, and now makes his move up to the Truck Series with Kyle Busch Motorsports (KBM). Burton will drive the No. 18 DEX Imaging Tundra led by racing veteran Wes Ward as crew chief. Burton, the son of 21-time NASCAR Sprint Cup Series winner and current NBC Sports broadcaster Jeff Burton, competed full time in the NASCAR K&N Pro Series East in 2016 where he earned one top-five, five top-10 finishes and one pole in 14 starts in his rookie season.-KBM

Harrison Burton (No. 12 DEX Imaging/Konica Minolta Toyota) scored a 6th place finish in Saturday night's NASCAR K&N Pro Series-East (NKNPSE) season-ending Dover 125 at Delaware's Dover Int'l Speedway. He started 8th in the lineup and completed all laps of the 126-lap event. Burton, who competed in all 14 NKNPSE races this year, closed out the season 7th in the 2016 championship point standings.