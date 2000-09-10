Player Page

Harrison Burton

Team: HScott Mspt w/Justin Marks-12-KNE
Age / DOB:  (16) / 10/9/2000

Harrison Burton will compete in six NASCAR Camping World Truck Series races behind the wheel of the No. 51 Tundra in 2017.
His schedule begins April 1 at Martinsville (Va.) Speedway and also includes Dover (Del.) International Speedway June 2, Iowa Speedway in Newton June 23, Eldora Speedway in Rossburg, Ohio July 19, Bristol (Tenn.) Motor Speedway Aug. 16 and Martinsville (Va.) Speedway Oct. 28. The NASCAR Next product competed full-time in the NASCAR K&N Pro Series East in 2016, earning one pole and a seventh-place finish in the final point standings as a rookie. Burton collected three Super Late Model victories this year, including a Southern Super Series victory at Five Flags Speedway in Pensacola, Fla., and also earned a third-place finish in his ARCA Racing Series debut at Iowa Speedway in Newton. Burton, the son of former NASCAR driver Jeff Burton, made his Truck Series debut with KBM at Martinsville in October of 2016. Dec 22 - 11:25 AM
Source: Kyle Busch Motorsports
