Brad Smith has been a sentimental favorite for years on the ARCA Racing Series presented by Menards tour. The longtime underdog has built a big following over the decades with his humble ways and dedication to his dream.

After suffering what could have been career-ending injuries in a devastating crash at Talladega in 2015, the Shelby Township, Michigan driver battled back against the odds and finished a career-best sixth in national championship drivers points in 2016. General Tire took notice and rewarded Smith with the coveted Spirit Award. The fact that Smith drives the iconic 48 car for stock car icon/legend James Hylton makes this story even better.