Julia Landauer

Team: Bill McAnally Racing-54-KNW
Age / DOB:  (25) / 11/12/1991

Julia Landauer, the New York City driver, had a stellar rookie season notching seven top-five and 13 top-10 finishes to finish fourth in the NASCAR K&N Pro Series West championship standings.
The 24-year-old Bill McAnally Racing driver joined her teammate Todd Gilliland in the history books this season, she tied the record for the highest finishing female in a race with her second place finish at Idaho’s Meridian Speedway. She also became the highest finishing female with her fourth-place finish in the 2016 K&N West championship standings. The NASCAR Next driver had an average start of 8.5 and an average finish 6.3 en route to her runner-up finish in the Sunoco Rookie of the Year standings to Gilliland. Dec 29 - 2:09 PM
Source: NASCAR K&N Pro Series West
