Julia Landauer Team: Bill McAnally Racing-54-KNW Age / DOB: (25) / 11/12/1991

Julia Landauer, the New York City driver, had a stellar rookie season notching seven top-five and 13 top-10 finishes to finish fourth in the NASCAR K&N Pro Series West championship standings. The 24-year-old Bill McAnally Racing driver joined her teammate Todd Gilliland in the history books this season, she tied the record for the highest finishing female in a race with her second place finish at Idaho’s Meridian Speedway. She also became the highest finishing female with her fourth-place finish in the 2016 K&N West championship standings. The NASCAR Next driver had an average start of 8.5 and an average finish 6.3 en route to her runner-up finish in the Sunoco Rookie of the Year standings to Gilliland. Source: NASCAR K&N Pro Series West

Julia Landauer (No. 54 Curb Records Toyota) finished third in Saturday night's NASCAR K&N Pro Series-West (KNPSW) season-ending Toyota/NAPA Auto Parts 150 at All American Speedway in Roseville, CA. She started fifth in the lineup and completed all laps of the 154-lap race. Landauer, who competed in all 14 KNPSW races this year, closed out the season fourth in the 2016 championship standings.

Julia Landauer (No. 54 Curb Records Toyota) is fifth in the NASCAR K&N Pro Series West standings headed into California's All American Speedway with six top fives and 12 top 10s. Earned her best series career finish, second, at Meridian (Idaho) Speedway the last time out. This will be her first series start at All American Speedway. Is a member of the 2016-17 NASCAR Next class.