Shane Lee Team: Cunningham Mtrsprts-22-ARCA Age / DOB: (23) / 7/4/1993

2016 ARCA Racing Series presented by Menards championship team Cunningham Motorsports has signed Shane Lee to drive the No. 22 Ford for the full 2017 ARCA season. Lee competed in 10 ARCA races last season, earning a career-best finish of fourth at Pocono and earning the Menards Pole Award at Chicagoland Speedway. The Newton, N.C. native compiled one top-five and five top-10 finishes in his first season racing in ARCA. The 23-year-old also competed in three NASCAR Camping World Truck Series races, as well as a few late model races in the Whelen All-American Series in 2016. Source: ARCA Racing Series

GMS Racing announced the addition of 23-year-old late model veteran Shane Lee to the team’s driver lineup for the November 4 event at Texas Motor Speedway. The Newton, N.C., native will pilot the No. 24 GMS Racing Chevrolet Silverado entry for the Longhorn 350 NASCAR Camping World Truck Series (NCWTS) race. Lee cut his teeth at short tracks around the southeast, earning two limited late model championships and 2013 Whelen All-American Series Rookie of the Year honors. He made his NCWTS debut in February and completed a partial ARCA Racing Series schedule this season. Crew chief Jeff Stankiewicz will lead Lee in his first start at the Fort Worth mile-and-a-half track. Stankiewicz earned his first NCWTS win at Eldora Speedway with Kyle Larson in July. Source: GMS Racing

Shane Lee (No. 32 LeeBoy/Breast Cancer Awareness Toyota) finished 8th in Friday night's ARCA Racing Series season-ending Kansas ARCA 150 at Kansas Speedway (Kansas City, KS). He started 23rd in the lineup and completed all laps of the 100-lap race. Lee, who has competed in 10 of the 20 ARCA races this year, closed out the season 16th in the 2016 championship standings.