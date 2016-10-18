Player Page

Shane Lee

Team: Cunningham Mtrsprts-22-ARCA
Age / DOB:  (23) / 7/4/1993

2016 ARCA Racing Series presented by Menards championship team Cunningham Motorsports has signed Shane Lee to drive the No. 22 Ford for the full 2017 ARCA season.
Lee competed in 10 ARCA races last season, earning a career-best finish of fourth at Pocono and earning the Menards Pole Award at Chicagoland Speedway. The Newton, N.C. native compiled one top-five and five top-10 finishes in his first season racing in ARCA. The 23-year-old also competed in three NASCAR Camping World Truck Series races, as well as a few late model races in the Whelen All-American Series in 2016. Jan 5 - 1:00 PM
Source: ARCA Racing Series
