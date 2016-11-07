Jordan Anderson (Mike Harmon's No. 74 Dodge) does not qualify for the XFINITY Series Hisense 4k TV 300 at Charlotte Motor Speedway.

The team is not guaranteed a start in this weekend’s NXS race. Based on NASCAR’s time trial knockout procedure, upon completion of the first round of qualifying, the 40 eligible cars for starting positions one to 40 is determined. The car was listed as 42nd on the chart.