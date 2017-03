BJ McLeod Team: BJ McLeod Motorsports-78-NXS Age / DOB: (33) / 11/17/1983

BJ McLeod will return to the driving duties in Saturday afternoon’s NASCAR XFINITY Series (NXS) Boyd Gaming 300 at Las Vegas (Nev.) Motor Speedway. McLeod will drive the No. 78 Chevrolet Camaro for the first time in 2017 and 45th of his XFINITY Series career. Denton, N.C. native Clint King drove the car at Daytona and Atlanta. McLeod rejoins the tour after competing in the full 33 XFINITY Series schedule last year finishing 20th in series driver points. Joining McLeod’s No. 78 Chevrolet as an associate sponsor in Las Vegas is Rollin Smoke Barbeque. McLeod, a native of Wauchula, Fla. will make his second career XFINITY start at Las Vegas.-BJ McLeod Motorsports

BJ McLeod (No. 78 BJ McLeod Motorsports Ford Mustang) finished 25th in Saturday night's NASCAR XFINITY Series (NXS) Ticket Galaxy 200 at Phoenix Int’l Raceway in Avondale, AZ. He started 36th on the grid and completed 197 of the 200 laps run. McLeod, who competed in all 32 NXS races so far this season, is 20th in the 2016 championship standings after this event.

BJ McLeod (No. 78 Ford Mustang) finished 28th in Saturday's NASCAR XFINITY Series (NXS) O'Reilly Auto Parts Challenge at Texas Motor Speedway in Fort Worth, TX. He started 28th on the grid and completed 193 of the 200 laps run. McLeod, who competed in all 31 NXS races so far this season, is 20th in the 2016 championship standings after this event.