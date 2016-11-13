Garrett Smithley Team: JD Mtrsprts w/Gary Keller-0-NXS Age / DOB: (24) / 4/27/1992

JD Motorsports with Gary Keller, one of the NASCAR garage’s most established teams, announced Tuesday that Ross Chastain, Garrett Smithley and Harrison Rhodes will drive the team’s Chevrolets in NASCAR’s No. 2 series this season. Garrett Smithley, age 24, is back with the team after his rookie year last season. Smithley, from Peachtree City, Ga., had a series of strong runs in his rookie season, finishing 18th in driver points despite missing the season-opener. He had eight top-20 runs, with a top finish of 12th at Talladega Superspeedway. Source: JD Motorsports

Garrett Smithley (No. 0 Rudy's Country Store & BBQ Chevrolet Camaro) was credited with a 34th place DNF in Saturday night's NASCAR XFINITY Series Ticket Galaxy 200 at Phoenix Int’l Raceway in Avondale, AZ. He started 34th on the grid and completed 145 laps of the 200 laps run before exiting the race (Accident). Smithley, who competed in 31 of the 32 NXS races so far this season, is 18th in the 2016 championship standings after this event.

Garrett Smithley (No. 0 ETC Custom Truck Accessories Chevrolet Camaro) finished 25th in Saturday's NASCAR XFINITY Series (NXS) O'Reilly Auto Parts Challenge at Texas Motor Speedway in Fort Worth, TX. He started 27th on the grid and completed 196 of the 200 laps run. Smithley, who competed in 30 of the 31 NXS races so far this season, is 18th in the 2016 championship standings after this event.