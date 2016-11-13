Player Page

Garrett Smithley

Team: JD Mtrsprts w/Gary Keller-0-NXS
Age / DOB:  (24) / 4/27/1992

JD Motorsports with Gary Keller, one of the NASCAR garage’s most established teams, announced Tuesday that Ross Chastain, Garrett Smithley and Harrison Rhodes will drive the team’s Chevrolets in NASCAR’s No. 2 series this season.
Garrett Smithley, age 24, is back with the team after his rookie year last season. Smithley, from Peachtree City, Ga., had a series of strong runs in his rookie season, finishing 18th in driver points despite missing the season-opener. He had eight top-20 runs, with a top finish of 12th at Talladega Superspeedway. Feb 7 - 7:47 PM
Source: JD Motorsports
