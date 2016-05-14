Brandon Brown, one of NASCAR’s young guns continues to climb the ranks with his family-owned team.

Brown and Brandonbilt Motorsports will move up to the XFINITY Series for at least 10 races in 2017, the team has told Frontstretch. The team is "90 percent sure" it will be at Daytona International Speedway to kickoff the season in February. Jerry Brown, owner of Brandonbilt Motorsports admitted they’ve got two chassis and are looking to purchase a used speedway car for the opening event. Either way, he’s committed to upping the ante while transitioning into NASCAR’s second-tier division.