Tyler Dippel Team: Mike Holleran-38-KNE Age / DOB: (16) / 4/5/2000

Tyler Dippel (No. 38 East West Marine/TyCar Chevrolet) finished third in the final NASCAR K&N Pro Series East Series standings in 2016 with one win, one top five and eight top 10s in 14 races. Won at Mobile in March in only his second career series start. Finished eighth after qualifying fifth in his only career start at New Smyrna. Was the highest-finishing rookie in the 2016 KNPSE standings.

Tyler Dippel (No. 38 East West Marine/TyCar Chevrolet) scored a 7th place finish in Saturday night's NASCAR K&N Pro Series-East (NKNPSE) season-ending Dover 125 at Delaware's Dover Int'l Speedway. He started 5th in the lineup and completed all laps of the 126-lap event. Dippel, who competed in all 14 NKNPSE races this year, closed out the season 3rd in the 2016 championship point standings.

Tyler Dippel will strap into the No. 38 Chevrolet on Friday in Dover, Delaware coming off a solid seventh-place effort at New Jersey Motorsports Park on September 17. That finish propelled the Wallkill, N.Y. driver to third in NASCAR K&N Pro Series East series points. Dippel has had a phenomenal rookie campaign in the NKNPSE. He is the only HSMJM driver other than Justin Haley to score a victory. He did so on Sunday, March 13 in the Mobile 150 at Mobile International Speedway. He'll make his first trip to the fast one-mile Dover International Speedway looking to secure a top-three position in series points and score another victory.-Spire Sport Inc.