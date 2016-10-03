Player Page

Tyler Dippel

Team: Mike Holleran-38-KNE
Age / DOB:  (16) / 4/5/2000

Latest News

Recent News

Tyler Dippel (No. 38 East West Marine/TyCar Chevrolet) finished third in the final NASCAR K&N Pro Series East Series standings in 2016 with one win, one top five and eight top 10s in 14 races.
Won at Mobile in March in only his second career series start. Finished eighth after qualifying fifth in his only career start at New Smyrna. Was the highest-finishing rookie in the 2016 KNPSE standings. Feb 15 - 2:50 PM
More Tyler Dippel Player News

Highest Searched Drivers over the last 7 days


 

 