Dominique Van Wieringen Team: Mark Rette-30-KNE Age / DOB: (22) / 6/22/1995

Latest News Recent News

Dominique Van Wieringen (No. 30 Durobyte Ford) finished third in Monday's NASCAR K&N Pro Series-East (KNPSE) Visit Hampton Virginia 150 at Langley Speedway in Hampton, VA. She started 12th in the lineup laps and completed all laps of the 150-lap event. This was her first start of the 2017 K&N East Series season.

K&N Pro Series East rookie Dominique Van Wieringen will make her NASCAR national series debut this weekend in the Truck Series race at Phoenix International Raceway. Van Wieringen, who finished ninth in the East series standings with the help of three top-five finishes to close the season, will drive the No. 02 Ford fielded by an alliance between her Rette Jones Racing team and Young’s Motorsports. Source: motorsports.com

Dominique Van Wieringen (No. 30 Durobyte Ford) scored a 3rd place finish in Saturday night's NASCAR K&N Pro Series-East (NKNPSE) season-ending Dover 125 at Delaware's Dover Int'l Speedway. She started 10th in the lineup and completed all laps of the 126-lap event. Van Wieringen, who competed in all 14 NKNPSE races this year, closed out the season 9th in the 2016 championship point standings.