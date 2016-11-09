Player Page

Dominique Van Wieringen

Team: Mark Rette-30-KNE
Age / DOB:  (22) / 6/22/1995

Dominique Van Wieringen (No. 30 Durobyte Ford) finished third in Monday's NASCAR K&N Pro Series-East (KNPSE) Visit Hampton Virginia 150 at Langley Speedway in Hampton, VA.
She started 12th in the lineup laps and completed all laps of the 150-lap event. This was her first start of the 2017 K&N East Series season. Sep 5 - 11:33 AM
