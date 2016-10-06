Hunter Baize Team: Martin-McClure Racing-13-KNE Age / DOB: (19) / 12/2/1997

Latest News Recent News

Martin-McClure Racing (MMR), owned by NASCAR Xfinity Series drivers Eric McClure and Hal Martin, announced today an increased presence in the NASCAR K&N Pro Series (NKNPSE) for the 2017 season. MMR has signed Hunter Baize as driver and will campaign a full NKNPSE schedule. Reynolds Wrap, a longtime (12 years) sponsorship partner of McClure's, will return for a second season with MMR. The popular brand will adorn Baize's #13 Toyota Camry for multiple events in 2017. Baize, the 2016 NKNPSE Sunoco Rookie of the Year, joins MMR for his sophomore season of competition. The Bremen, KY native had an impressive rookie season, placing fourth in the 2016 season standings behind a Top 5 finish and 10 Top 10 finishes. Source: NASCAR K&N Pro Series East

Hunter Baize closed out his rookie campaign with a bang, winning the 2016 Sunoco Rookie of the Year Award. Baize became the fourth consecutive HScott Motorsports with Justin Marks driver to win the award. The 19-year old beat teammate Tyler Dippel by seven points (90-83) and Spencer Davis by 11 points to take home the prestigious title. The Sunoco Rookie of the Year winner earned one top five and 10 top 10 finishes en route to a fourth place finish in the 2016 NASCAR K&N Pro Series East final standings. Source: NASCAR K&N Pro Series East

Hunter Baize (No. 13 Chevrolet) enters the last race of the 2016 NASCAR K&N Pro Series East season as the Rookie-of-the-Year leader. He has a very impressive season behind the wheel of the No. 13 for HSMJM. This weekend Big Lots will join Bicycle Playing Cards and Pine Mountain Firelogs as sponsors. Baize has scored 10 top-10 finishes this season, leading all rookies. He is tied for fourth in points, only four points behind third in the standings.-Spire Sport Inc.