Hunter Baize

Team: Martin-McClure Racing-13-KNE
Age / DOB:  (19) / 12/2/1997

Martin-McClure Racing (MMR), owned by NASCAR Xfinity Series drivers Eric McClure and Hal Martin, announced today an increased presence in the NASCAR K&N Pro Series (NKNPSE) for the 2017 season.
MMR has signed Hunter Baize as driver and will campaign a full NKNPSE schedule. Reynolds Wrap, a longtime (12 years) sponsorship partner of McClure's, will return for a second season with MMR. The popular brand will adorn Baize's #13 Toyota Camry for multiple events in 2017. Baize, the 2016 NKNPSE Sunoco Rookie of the Year, joins MMR for his sophomore season of competition. The Bremen, KY native had an impressive rookie season, placing fourth in the 2016 season standings behind a Top 5 finish and 10 Top 10 finishes. Jan 12 - 12:56 PM
Source: NASCAR K&N Pro Series East
