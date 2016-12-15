Riley Herbst Team: Joe Gibbs Racing-18-ARCA Age / DOB: (18) / 2/24/1999

Joe Gibbs Racing's Riley Herbst is the latest entry to be received at the ARCA home office for the upcoming Music City 200 presented by Azure Foundation at Fairgrounds Speedway Nashville. Herbst was not able to race at Daytona because of age restrictions. However, the Las Vegas rookie turned 18 in late February and is now eligible to race at the next superspeedway event at Talladega based on his successful test at Daytona in January. He is entered at Nashville in the No. 18 NOS Energy-Terrible Herbst Toyota. Herbst is a product of the NASCAR K&N Pro East and West Series where he earned seven top-five and 13 top-10 finishes in 17 starts in 2016. Herbst also won the track championship at California Speedway in the Irwindale Speed Trucks in 2015. Herbst is expected to compete in the 19 remaining ARCA Racing Series presented by Menards events in 2017. Source: ARCA Racing Series

Riley Herbst will join Joe Gibbs Racing as a full-time driver behind the wheel of the No. 18 Toyota Camry in the ARCA Racing Series presented by Menards in 2017. The 17-year-old Las Vegas native is coming off a successful 2016 season of competition in the K&N NASCAR Pro East and West series. Under Bill McAnally Racing and Napa Automotive, Riley completed 17 races, recording seven top-five and 13 top-10 finishes in the K&N East and West. Herbst also competed in the super late model division, under the Fury Racing banner, with crew chief Jeff Fultz and the guidance of Tony Eury Sr./Jr. He also did double duty as a rookie at the California Speedway in 2015, winning the track championship in the Irwindale Speed Trucks. Source: ARCA Racing Series

Riley Herbst (No. 19 NAPA Power Prem. Plus Alternators & Starters Toyota) finished 12th in Saturday night's NASCAR K&N Pro Series-West (KNPSW) season-ending Toyota/NAPA Auto Parts 150 at All American Speedway in Roseville, CA. He started 6th in the lineup and completed all laps of the 154-lap race. Herbst, who competed in all 14 KNPSW races this year, closed out the season 7th in the 2016 championship standings.