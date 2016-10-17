Cole Rouse will compete in the final two ARCA Racing Series presented by Menards events starting with Friday’s General Tire Super Weekend: Crosley Brands 150 at Kentucky Speedway.

Rouse, a native of Fort Smith, Ark., is scheduled to make his ARCA debut in the VMS-prepared No. 15 Musselman’s BIG CUP Apple Sauce Toyota at Kentucky and follow up in the season finale at Kansas Speedway Oct. 20. Friday night’s ARCA race on the 1.5-mile Kentucky track would mark Rouse’s first ever start on a track larger than one mile. Currently leading the CARS Super Late Model Tour driver point standings, Rouse has two wins (Orange County and Concord Speedway) racing under the Toyota Racing banner with Kyle Busch Motorsports' Super Late Model team.