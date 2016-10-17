Welcome,
Click to close (or press Esc)
Player Results
Article Results
McShay: A lot of buzz around MissSt T Rankin
Anonymous GM heaps praise on QB Josh Allen
Scout: Saquon Barkley is better than Zeke
Derrius Guice (knee) ruled out vs. Syracuse
Lamar Jordan (concussion) ruled out for Sat.
Carrington sees some Mariota in Tyler Huntley
Sooners president Boren announces retirement
Broncos QB Rypien (head) probable for Friday
RB Smith (toe) to pursue a medical redshirt
QB Buechele (shoulder) takes 1st-team reps
Wolverines CB/WR Harris wants to play hoops
Full Depth Charts
Cole Rouse
Team:
Venturini Motorsports-15-ARCA
Age / DOB:
(
20
) / 7/8/1997
Latest News
Recent News
Cole Rouse will compete in the final two ARCA Racing Series presented by Menards events starting with Friday’s General Tire Super Weekend: Crosley Brands 150 at Kentucky Speedway.
Rouse, a native of Fort Smith, Ark., is scheduled to make his ARCA debut in the VMS-prepared No. 15 Musselman’s BIG CUP Apple Sauce Toyota at Kentucky and follow up in the season finale at Kansas Speedway Oct. 20. Friday night’s ARCA race on the 1.5-mile Kentucky track would mark Rouse’s first ever start on a track larger than one mile. Currently leading the CARS Super Late Model Tour driver point standings, Rouse has two wins (Orange County and Concord Speedway) racing under the Toyota Racing banner with Kyle Busch Motorsports' Super Late Model team.
Sep 21 - 1:30 PM
Source:
ARCA Racing Series
Cole Rouse (No. 6 Sunrise Ford/Eibach Springs/Lucas Oil Ford) finished 6th in Saturday night's NASCAR K&N Pro Series-West (KNPSW) season-ending Toyota/NAPA Auto Parts 150 at All American Speedway in Roseville, CA.
He started 8th in the lineup and completed all laps of the 154-lap race. Rouse, who competed in all 14 KNPSW races this year, closed out the season 8th in the 2016 championship standings.
Mon, Oct 17, 2016 02:09:00 PM
Cole Rouse (No. 6 Sunrise Ford/Eibach Springs/Lucas Oil Ford) is eighth in the NASCAR K&N Pro Series West standings with four top fives and 11 top 10s.
Earned his best series career finish, third, at California’s Kern County Raceway Park. This will be his first NASCAR K&N Pro Series West start at California's All American Speedway.
Wed, Oct 12, 2016 09:39:00 PM
Cole Rouse (No. 6 Sunrise Ford/Eibach Springs/Lucas Oil Ford) finished 4th in Saturday night's NASCAR K&N Pro Series-West (KNPSW) NAPA Auto Parts/Idaho 208 at Idaho's Meridian Speedway.
He started 6th in the lineup and completed all laps of the 216-lap race. Rouse, who competed in all 13 KNPSW races so far this season, is currently 8th in the 2016 championship standings after this event.
Mon, Sep 26, 2016 03:29:00 PM
Rouse joins Venturini; plans Kentucky debut
Sep 21 - 1:30 PM
Cole Rouse: Toyota/NAPA Auto Parts 150
Mon, Oct 17, 2016 02:09:00 PM
Cole Rouse: Toyota/NAPA Auto Parts 150 stats
Wed, Oct 12, 2016 09:39:00 PM
Cole Rouse: NAPA Auto Parts/Idaho 208 results
Mon, Sep 26, 2016 03:29:00 PM
More Cole Rouse Player News
