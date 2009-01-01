Chase Briscoe Team: Cunningham Mtrsprts-77-ARCA Age / DOB: (22) / 12/15/1994 Ht / Wt: 6'1' / 175

Six wins, six poles and 949 laps-led later, Chase Briscoe officially took his place as the 64th ARCA Racing Series presented by Menards national champion at the recent championship awards ceremony in Indianapolis. Briscoe shared the stage with his entire Cunningham Motorsports crew including car owner Briggs Cunningham, crew chief Chad Bryant and Kerry Scherer, car owner on Cunningham's 22 car. Prior to making his way to the stage, banquet attendees were treated to a specially-prepared video presentation of ARCA's newest champion. Check it out... Source: ARCA Racing Series Video

Chase Briscoe ended the season with an exclamation point, winning the Kansas 150 Friday night at Kansas Speedway and the 2016 ARCA Racing Series presented by Menards national championship, all in his rookie year on the job. Briscoe, in the No. 77 Big Tine Ford, capitalized on the misfortunes of race leader Dalton Sargeant, who fell off the pace just 24 laps from the finish with ignition issues. With Sargeant out of the way, Briscoe sailed away to his sixth career ARCA Racing Series victory. Austin Cindric, in the No. 99 Menards Ford, got within a few lengths of Briscoe late in the going, but fell back by a second-and-a-half in the end, finishing second. Source: ARCA Racing Series

Chase Briscoe (No. 77 Big Tine Ford) was credited with a 22nd place DNF in Saturday night's Crosley 150 at Kentucky Speedway (Sparta, KY). He started on the pole and completed 77 laps of the 102-lap race before exiting the event (Accident). Briscoe was attempting to clinch the 2016 ARCA championship in this race but will have to wait to get to the next one, the October 14 season finale at Kansas Speedway. He leads Tom Hessert III by 560 points after the Crosley 150.