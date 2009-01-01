Player Page

Chase Briscoe

Team: Cunningham Mtrsprts-77-ARCA
Age / DOB:  (22) / 12/15/1994
Ht / Wt:  6'1' / 175

Six wins, six poles and 949 laps-led later, Chase Briscoe officially took his place as the 64th ARCA Racing Series presented by Menards national champion at the recent championship awards ceremony in Indianapolis.
Briscoe shared the stage with his entire Cunningham Motorsports crew including car owner Briggs Cunningham, crew chief Chad Bryant and Kerry Scherer, car owner on Cunningham's 22 car. Prior to making his way to the stage, banquet attendees were treated to a specially-prepared video presentation of ARCA's newest champion. Check it out... Dec 21 - 8:03 PM
Source: ARCA Racing Series Video
