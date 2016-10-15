Welcome,
Kyle Bonsignore
Team:
Our Racing-22-WMT
Age / DOB:
(
28
) / 12/16/1988
Latest News
Recent News
Kyle Bonsignore (No. 22 Snap-On Tools/Checker Perf Chevrolet) finished 10th in Sunday's NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour (NWMT) NAPA Fall Final at Stafford Motor Speedway in Stafford Springs, CT.
He started sixth in the lineup and completed all laps of the 150-lap race. Bonsignore competed in only four of the 15 NWMT races so far this season and is currently 32nd in the 2017 championship standings after this event.
Oct 2 - 8:05 PM
Kyle Bonsignore (No. 22 Snap-On Tools Chevrolet) finished third in Saturday's NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour (NWMT) City of Hampton 150 at Langley Speedway in Hampton, VA.
He started 13th in the lineup and completed all laps of the 156-lap race. Bonsignore, who competed in two of the four NWMT races so far this season, is currently 23rd in the 2017 championship standings after this event.
May 14 - 2:00 PM
Kyle Bonsignore (No. 22 Snap-On Tools Chevrolet) finished 19th in Saturday's NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour (NWMT) season-opening Performance Plus 150 at Myrtle Beach (SC) Speedway.
He started 12th in the lineup, led a four laps and completed 148 laps of the 155-lap race. Bonsignore is currently 19th in the 2017 NWMT championship standings after this event.
Mar 19 - 1:26 PM
Kyle Bonsignore used nine top-10 finishes in 11 races to finish a solid seventh in the final NASCAR Whelen Southern Modified Tour Championship standings and as a result walks away as the 2016 Sunoco Rookie of the Year for the southern tour.
In addition to the Sunoco Rookie of the Year honor, the Bay Shore, New York native also celebrated his first Coors Light Pole Award as the highest southern tour regular to qualify at Bristol with the combination race in August. He kept the momentum from that performance at Bristol going and two races latter scored his best finish to date coming home second to James Civali at the fall race at Virginia's South Boston Speedway. Bonsignore finished the season strong with five consecutive top-10 showings.
Sat, Oct 15, 2016 11:38:00 AM
Source:
NASCAR Whelen Southern Modified Tour
Kyle Bonsignore: NAPA Fall Final results
Oct 2 - 8:05 PM
Kyle Bonsignore: City of Hampton 150 results
May 14 - 2:00 PM
Kyle Bonsignore: Performance Plus 150 results
Mar 19 - 1:26 PM
Bonsignore secures SoMod Sunoco Rookie Award
Sat, Oct 15, 2016 11:38:00 AM
More Kyle Bonsignore Player News
Wrapup: Dover, DE & Las Vegas
Oct 1
Wrap-up of the weekend races for all three top NASCAR series at Dover Int'l Speedway and Las Vegas Motor Speedway.
