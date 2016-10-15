Player Page

Kyle Bonsignore

Team: Our Racing-22-WMT
Age / DOB:  (28) / 12/16/1988

Kyle Bonsignore (No. 22 Snap-On Tools/Checker Perf Chevrolet) finished 10th in Sunday's NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour (NWMT) NAPA Fall Final at Stafford Motor Speedway in Stafford Springs, CT.
He started sixth in the lineup and completed all laps of the 150-lap race. Bonsignore competed in only four of the 15 NWMT races so far this season and is currently 32nd in the 2017 championship standings after this event. Oct 2 - 8:05 PM
