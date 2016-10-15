Kyle Bonsignore Team: Our Racing-22-WMT Age / DOB: (28) / 12/16/1988

Kyle Bonsignore (No. 22 Snap-On Tools/Checker Perf Chevrolet) finished 10th in Sunday's NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour (NWMT) NAPA Fall Final at Stafford Motor Speedway in Stafford Springs, CT. He started sixth in the lineup and completed all laps of the 150-lap race. Bonsignore competed in only four of the 15 NWMT races so far this season and is currently 32nd in the 2017 championship standings after this event.

Kyle Bonsignore (No. 22 Snap-On Tools Chevrolet) finished third in Saturday's NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour (NWMT) City of Hampton 150 at Langley Speedway in Hampton, VA. He started 13th in the lineup and completed all laps of the 156-lap race. Bonsignore, who competed in two of the four NWMT races so far this season, is currently 23rd in the 2017 championship standings after this event.

Kyle Bonsignore (No. 22 Snap-On Tools Chevrolet) finished 19th in Saturday's NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour (NWMT) season-opening Performance Plus 150 at Myrtle Beach (SC) Speedway. He started 12th in the lineup, led a four laps and completed 148 laps of the 155-lap race. Bonsignore is currently 19th in the 2017 NWMT championship standings after this event.