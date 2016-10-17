Player Page

Jimmy Blewett (No. 76 Starrett Tools Chevrolet) has only one NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour start this season, which resulted in a 24th place finish in the Icebreaker at Thompson (CT) Speedway Motorsports Park.
In 122 career Whelen Modified Tour starts, Blewett has six wins, 28 top fives and 48 top 10s. In 34 career Thompson starts, Blewett has no wins, but has six top fives and 12 top 10s. Oct 12 - 1:17 PM
