Jimmy Blewett Team: John Blewett-76-WMT Age / DOB: (37) / 8/26/1980 Ht / Wt: 5'11 / 230

Jimmy Blewett (No. 76 Starrett Tools Chevrolet) has only one NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour start this season, which resulted in a 24th place finish in the Icebreaker at Thompson (CT) Speedway Motorsports Park. In 122 career Whelen Modified Tour starts, Blewett has six wins, 28 top fives and 48 top 10s. In 34 career Thompson starts, Blewett has no wins, but has six top fives and 12 top 10s.

Jimmy Blewett (No. 4 Starrett Tools/Mayhew Tools Dodge) finished third in Sunday's NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour (NWMT) season-ending Sunoco World Series 150 at Thompson (CT) Speedway Motorsports Park. He started 10th in the lineup and completed all laps of the 150-lap race. Blewett, who has entered all 17 NWMT races this year, closed out the season sixth in the 2016 championship standings.

Jimmy Blewett (No. 4 Starrett Dodge) is ranked eighth in the NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour standings headed into this week with one win, six top-5 and 11 top-10 finishes in 14 races. Won the third of four races this season at Stafford Motor Speedway for his first win since 2009. Has two career poles and 11 top 10s in 32 career Thompson (CT) Speedway Motorsports Park starts. Missed the race at Oswego in September due to illness.