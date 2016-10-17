Welcome,
Jimmy Blewett
Team:
John Blewett-76-WMT
Age / DOB:
(
37
) / 8/26/1980
Ht / Wt:
5'11 / 230
Latest News
Recent News
Jimmy Blewett (No. 76 Starrett Tools Chevrolet) has only one NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour start this season, which resulted in a 24th place finish in the Icebreaker at Thompson (CT) Speedway Motorsports Park.
In 122 career Whelen Modified Tour starts, Blewett has six wins, 28 top fives and 48 top 10s. In 34 career Thompson starts, Blewett has no wins, but has six top fives and 12 top 10s.
Oct 12 - 1:17 PM
Jimmy Blewett (No. 4 Starrett Tools/Mayhew Tools Dodge) finished third in Sunday's NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour (NWMT) season-ending Sunoco World Series 150 at Thompson (CT) Speedway Motorsports Park.
He started 10th in the lineup and completed all laps of the 150-lap race. Blewett, who has entered all 17 NWMT races this year, closed out the season sixth in the 2016 championship standings.
Mon, Oct 17, 2016 03:29:00 PM
Jimmy Blewett (No. 4 Starrett Dodge) is ranked eighth in the NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour standings headed into this week with one win, six top-5 and 11 top-10 finishes in 14 races.
Won the third of four races this season at Stafford Motor Speedway for his first win since 2009. Has two career poles and 11 top 10s in 32 career Thompson (CT) Speedway Motorsports Park starts. Missed the race at Oswego in September due to illness.
Wed, Oct 12, 2016 10:08:00 PM
Jimmy Blewett (No. 4 Starrett Tools/Mayhew Tools Dodge) finished third in Sunday's NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour (NWMT) NAPA Fall Final 150 at Stafford (CT) Motor Speedway.
He started fifth in the lineup, led seven laps and completed all laps of the 150-lap race. Blewett, who has entered 15 of the 16 NWMT races so far this season (missed Oswego due to illness), is currently eighth in the 2016 championship standings after this event.
Tue, Oct 11, 2016 12:22:00 PM
Jimmy Blewett: Sunoco World Series 150 stats
Oct 12 - 1:17 PM
Jimmy Blewett: Sunoco World Series 150 notes
Mon, Oct 17, 2016 03:29:00 PM
Blewett: Sunoco World Series 150 advance
Wed, Oct 12, 2016 10:08:00 PM
Jimmy Blewett: NAPA Fall Final 150 results
Tue, Oct 11, 2016 12:22:00 PM
More Jimmy Blewett Player News
Caps After Talladega (Fall)
Oct 10
At this stage of the season, the NASCAR Fantasy Live game is settling into a comfortable spot and most drivers at the top are where they should be.
More NAS Columns
»
Caps After Talladega (Fall)
Oct 10
»
Wrapup: Charlotte
Oct 8
»
Update: Charlotte (Fall)
Oct 7
»
DFS: Charlotte (Fall)
Oct 6
»
Chasing Charlotte (Fall)
Oct 5
»
Caps After Dover (Fall)
Oct 4
»
Wrapup: Dover, DE & Las Vegas
Oct 1
»
Update: Dover (Fall)
Sep 30
